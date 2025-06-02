Security awareness training isn’t stopping breaches. Can AI help?

In this Help Net Security video, Mick Leach, Field CISO at Abnormal AI, explores why security awareness training (SAT) is failing to reduce human error, the top cause of cybersecurity incidents. He discusses how AI can transform SAT into a smarter, more dynamic, and personalized defense layer.

From just-in-time training and role-based content to automation and adaptive phishing coaches, Leach outlines a vision for next-gen security education that changes behavior and reduces risk.