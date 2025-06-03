Malwarebytes Scam Guard spots and avoids potential scams

Malwarebytes launched Scam Guard, an AI-powered digital safety companion that provides real-time feedback on scams, threats and malware alongside digital safety recommendations.

Whether it’s a suspicious text, DM, email, image or link, Scam Guard offers judgment-free, personalized advice to help users spot and avoid potential scams. Embedded within the Malwarebytes Mobile Security app, the new feature aims to remove the stigma of shame around scams by helping educate and guide users before it’s too late.

The rise in mobile scams has left consumers vulnerable to cybercriminals. New Malwarebytes research uncovered that nearly half of users encounter mobile scams daily, yet two-thirds of people say, “it’s hard to tell a scam apart from a real thing”.

As scammers develop new tactics to exploit unsuspecting users, Scam Guard offers an essential layer of protection. Whether users come across a suspicious message on social media, a phishing attempt in their email or a questionable text message, Scam Guard provides immediate, expert advice to keep them secure.

“Scam Guard represents the future of security and privacy for consumers,” said Marcin Kleczynski, CEO, Malwarebytes. “It offers a simple, shame-free way to check if something is legitimate–encouraging a moment of pause before people share personal or financial information. It also harnesses the power of AI to provide around-the-clock support, helping users navigating the risky digital landscape with confidence.”

Key features

AI-powered chat companion: An intuitive, mobile-first advisor available 24/7 to provide guidance to users regarding suspicious content or activities.

An intuitive, mobile-first advisor available 24/7 to provide guidance to users regarding suspicious content or activities. Comprehensive scam detection: Scam Guard is trained to recognize various scams, including romance, phishing, financial fraud, text, robocall and shipping fraud, helping users stay ahead of cybercriminals at all times. It also can learn from users submitting new or unknown scams to help protect the broader community.

Scam Guard is trained to recognize various scams, including romance, phishing, financial fraud, text, robocall and shipping fraud, helping users stay ahead of cybercriminals at all times. It also can learn from users submitting new or unknown scams to help protect the broader community. 24/7 support: Scam Guard is available around the clock, ensuring that users receive timely advice and assistance, no matter where they are or what time it is.

Scam Guard is available around the clock, ensuring that users receive timely advice and assistance, no matter where they are or what time it is. Holistic mobile security: Embedded within the Malwarebytes Mobile Security app, Scam Guard works alongside the company’s all-in-one advanced protection for handheld devices. The mobile app blocks phishing sites, online scams, nefarious ads and other malicious sites. A secure VPN, identity protection and easy-to-follow guidance via the Trusted Advisor dashboard are also available.

“Scams are no longer a distant threat–they’re a daily reality causing real financial and emotional harm,” said Michael Sherwood, VP of Product for Consumer, Malwarebytes. “Our goal is to empower people with the confidence to recognize and report scams, guided by our product philosophy: intuitive, easy-to-use solutions that are simple, yet powerful.”

Availability

Scam Guard is available at launch for both free and paid users of Malwarebytes Mobile Security, offering powerful protection with no additional apps to download. Users simply tap to submit suspicious content directly via the mobile app. Malwarebytes Mobile Security is compatible with both iOS and Android devices and available in the App Store and Google Play stores for direct download.