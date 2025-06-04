Salt Illuminate strengthens API security

Salt Security unveiled Salt Illuminate, a platform that redefines how organizations adopt API security.

With its self-service onboarding and cloud-native connect capabilities, Salt reduces deployment time from months to minutes requiring no architecture knowledge and manual integrations, leading to zero technical barriers.

Historically, API security solutions have required complex, intrusive deployments that took weeks or months to complete and delivered only partial visibility. Salt Illuminate has been designed to address this challenge. With low-touch integration and instant environment discovery, anyone, regardless of technical skill, can activate Salt and achieve full API visibility in just minutes.

With Salt Illuminate, teams can instantly:

Map their full API attack surface

Uncover shadow, zombie, and third-party APIs

Identify and manage AI Agent risk

Govern security posture and compliance

Extend data security to data in motion and not only data at rest

Stop behavioral API attacks in real time

“This is a fundamental shift in the way API security is adopted,” said Roey Eliyahu, CEO at Salt Security. “We’ve removed every friction point of an organization’s API adoption and deployment journey. With Salt Illuminate, organizations can deploy in a large-scale environment in minutes, even without prior experience.”

Salt Illuminate solves the hardest problems in API Security

Self-Service onboarding – Deploy in minutes, not months

A guided, frictionless onboarding wizard allows teams to connect Salt to their environment with zero integration effort, including no prior knowledge of architecture required.

A guided, frictionless onboarding wizard allows teams to connect Salt to their environment with zero integration effort, including no prior knowledge of architecture required. Identify and manage AI Agent risk

As copilots, bots, and AI agents proliferate, Salt Illuminate reveals how these entities interact with APIs, helping teams detect misuse, govern access, and prevent uncontrolled exposure.

As copilots, bots, and AI agents proliferate, Salt Illuminate reveals how these entities interact with APIs, helping teams detect misuse, govern access, and prevent uncontrolled exposure. Reduce attack surface instantly

Salt Illuminate provides an attacker’s-eye view of an organization’s environment, identifying rogue, deprecated, and shadow APIs across all environments so teams can eliminate blind spots and reduce exposure.

Salt Illuminate provides an attacker’s-eye view of an organization’s environment, identifying rogue, deprecated, and shadow APIs across all environments so teams can eliminate blind spots and reduce exposure. Build a unified, accurate inventory

Salt Illuminate provides teams with complete, high-fidelity visibility into all APIs, including managed, unmanaged, internal, external, partner, and legacy, across every part of their business. This enables organizations to move away from the use of disparate technologies for stitching together partial inventories.

Salt Illuminate provides teams with complete, high-fidelity visibility into all APIs, including managed, unmanaged, internal, external, partner, and legacy, across every part of their business. This enables organizations to move away from the use of disparate technologies for stitching together partial inventories. Jumpstart posture and compliance efforts

Salt Illuminate automates posture evaluation across every API, checking for misconfigurations, broken authentications, overexposure, and more. This provides organizations with a better understanding of their compliance posture. Salt provides the industry’s only API Policy Hub, providing deployment mappings to frameworks such as NIST, PCI, NYDFS 500, and OWASP to enable teams to accelerate compliance and reduce audit fatigue.

Salt Illuminate automates posture evaluation across every API, checking for misconfigurations, broken authentications, overexposure, and more. This provides organizations with a better understanding of their compliance posture. Salt provides the industry’s only API Policy Hub, providing deployment mappings to frameworks such as NIST, PCI, NYDFS 500, and OWASP to enable teams to accelerate compliance and reduce audit fatigue. Extend data security to APIs

Salt Illuminate can track sensitive data in motion across APIs and automatically identify where PII, PHI, or IP is being exposed. The technology can help organizations enforce policies at the point of access to prevent data leaks and satisfy DSPM and regulatory requirements.

Salt Illuminate can track sensitive data in motion across APIs and automatically identify where PII, PHI, or IP is being exposed. The technology can help organizations enforce policies at the point of access to prevent data leaks and satisfy DSPM and regulatory requirements. Stop behavioral API attacks in real time

Organizations can leverage Salt’s patented AI to detect and block behavioral threats like BOLA, abuse of legitimate functionality, and data exfiltration. This intent-based detection ensures high-fidelity alerts and proactive protection.

Simple to deploy. Instantly useful. Built for scale.

Salt Illuminate is built to deliver value immediately. There’s no traffic routing, no agents, and no configuration drag. Within minutes of connecting to an organization’s cloud and infrastructure sources, teams get a visual map of their entire API fabric along with actionable insights to reduce risk and improve posture.

“Your APIs are no longer just code—they’re the nervous system of your business,” said Eliyahu. “Salt Illuminate gives you the visibility and control to secure that system—faster, easier, and smarter than ever before.”

With Salt Illuminate, the era of slow, siloed, and incomplete API security is over. Security and platform teams finally have the speed and clarity they need to move as fast as the business.