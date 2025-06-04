Zscaler empowers businesses to extend zero trust everywhere

Zscaler announced a new suite of solutions that enable customers to adopt zero trust everywhere. These innovations extend the reach of true zero trust and enable businesses to modernize and scale securely by providing end-to-end segmentation between and inside branches and enhance security across multi-cloud environments.

Organizations are increasingly distributed, rapidly adopting IoT, OT, and multi-cloud architectures and grappling with increasing digital complexity. Zscaler has unveiled innovative updates to the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform, empowering businesses to extend zero trust everywhere—across users, applications, devices, clouds, and branch locations. These enhancements make an organization’s branches and clouds invisible to bad actors, and eliminate the lateral movement of threats like ransomware within the organization’s network.

With its expanded capabilities to strengthen zero trust everywhere, Zscaler is advancing its cybersecurity postures, simplifying security network infrastructure, and making it easier for businesses to scale securely in today’s rapidly changing threat landscape.

The following zero trust solutions are now generally available or accessible for select use cases by Zscaler customers.

Unified apliance for Zero Trust Branch: Zscaler’s Zero Trust Branch redefines enterprise security and networking with a unified appliance that secures communications between branches, campuses, and factories, and segments OT and IoT devices within them including legacy OT, with no downtime. The solution also provides newly introduced disposable jumpboxes that enables contractors secure, time-bound access to critical systems. By eliminating the need for firewalls, legacy NAC, cumbersome VLAN configurations and VDI for remote access, organizations can stop lateral threat movement with unparalleled efficacy. This approach not only elevates security, but also dramatically reduces complexity and costs, empowering businesses to modernize and scale faster without compromise. Unified Appliance for Zero Trust Branch is generally available.

Zero Trust Gateway for cloud workloads: This cloud-native service on AWS enables organizations to secure communications from workload to the internet, and East-West traffic between workloads and VPCs/VNETs, in under 10 minutes without deploying agents or VMs with a Zscaler managed offering. This strengthens security in hybrid and multi-cloud environments, allowing organizations to reduce the attack surface associated with firewalls, and eliminate complexity and secure workload communications. Zero Trust Gateway is generally available.

Zscaler microsegmentation for cloud workloads: Zscaler further extends AI-driven segmentation to cloud workloads with newly introduced host-based microsegmentation service that provides granular host and process level segmentation policies using its AI- powered Segmentation engine for workloads in public clouds such as AWS and Azure as well as on-premise data center based workloads that run on bare metal. Zscaler Workload agent provides process and workload level metrics, traffic flows as well device context, that protects crown jewels against lateral threats and compromise. Zscaler Microsegmentation is generally available.

Zero Trust Exchange for B2B: The introduction of B2B Exchange revolutionizes secure collaboration by providing an app-sharing platform for partner organizations, eliminating the need for outdated technologies like MPLS circuits or VPNs that come with complexity and the risk of oversharing. This solution accelerates seamless, secure connections between enterprises, empowering organizations to drive faster, more efficient mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships while safeguarding sensitive data. Zero Trust Exchange for B2B is available for select use cases, with extended capabilities coming soon.

“Zscaler’s latest innovations for the Zero Trust Exchange truly extends zero trust everywhere beyond users and redefines the enterprise security and networking by seamlessly unifying operations, strengthening threat defenses, and enabling secure connectivity across users, devices, applications, branches, and clouds with better visibility and experience—no matter how complex or distributed the environment,” said Dhawal Sharma, EVP Product Strategy, Zscaler. “With this expanded zero trust everywhere approach, organizations can accelerate security modernization, mitigate risks, and protect data everywhere business happens.”