Why SAP security updates are a struggle for large enterprises

In this Help Net Security video, Jonathan Stross, SAP Security Analyst at Pathlock, examines why managing SAP security updates is so complex for enterprises.

From highly customized, interconnected environments to the pressure of real-time patching, Strauss highlights why keeping SAP systems secure is anything but routine. He discusses the complexity of testing, the volume of patches, talent shortages, and the coordination hurdles across teams.

As attackers move faster and SAP environments grow more intricate, Strauss emphasizes the need for visibility, automation, and collaboration to stay ahead. This is a must-watch for security teams managing SAP.