Pathlock helps organizations protect their SAP environments from development to deployment

Pathlock announced a major expansion of its SAP cybersecurity offerings, introducing a new portfolio of value-driven and easy-to-deploy SAP cybersecurity solutions, including a Free Edition.

Designed to deliver maximum value and fast time-to-protection, the launch marks a significant step toward democratizing SAP security for organizations of all sizes.

Meeting the urgent need for SAP cybersecurity

As SAP ERP continues to serve as the digital core for thousands of enterprises worldwide, the need for easy, effective and scalable cybersecurity solutions has never been more pressing. Organizations are confronting an escalating wave of high-impact vulnerabilities, insider threats, and complex hybrid environments – yet existing SAP security tools remain prohibitively expensive and difficult to implement.

“SAP customers have been underserved by a market dominated by overpriced, overly complex solutions,” said Piyush Pandey, CEO of Pathlock. “We’re changing that. With our new solution lineup, including the Free Edition, we’re eliminating cost and complexity barriers so every SAP customer can protect their mission-critical systems and data. It’s about delivering high-impact security, fast and affordably.”

Transparent bundles tailored to customer maturity

Pathlock’s Cybersecurity Application Controls (CAC) solution is a comprehensive platform that includes vulnerability management, secure code scanning, real-time threat detection, transport control, and advanced application profiling. These capabilities are now available through four clearly defined tiers, offering customers a simple and scalable path forward – no matter where they are in their SAP security journey.

Highlights of the CAC Editions:

Free – Immediate insight into SAP security gaps through scanning tools that identify CVEs, misconfigurations, and ABAP vulnerabilities – at no cost.

– Immediate insight into SAP security gaps through scanning tools that identify CVEs, misconfigurations, and ABAP vulnerabilities – at no cost. Essential – Foundational security features for organizations beginning their SAP security journey, including continuous vulnerability management and secure code scanning.

– Foundational security features for organizations beginning their SAP security journey, including continuous vulnerability management and secure code scanning. Professional – Adds real-time threat detection and transport control to monitor high-risk activity and block risky changes, integrated directly with enterprise SIEMs.

– Adds real-time threat detection and transport control to monitor high-risk activity and block risky changes, integrated directly with enterprise SIEMs. Advanced – A full-lifecycle cybersecurity platform for advanced SAP environments, enabling end-to-end visibility, deep profiling, and forensic analysis to support DevSecOps.

All editions feature upfront, transparent pricing published on Pathlock’s website, empowering customers to budget confidently and scale without the fear of hidden costs or restrictive licensing. Pathlock’s offering can be deployed in minutes and become actionable in hours, without the time-consuming and costly efforts typically required.