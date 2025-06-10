AU10TIX AnyDoc Authentication identifies tampered or forged documents

AU10TIX is enhancing its product suite with the launch of AnyDoc Authentication, a capability that exposes forged, tampered, or synthetic non-ID documents that may bypass traditional identity verification methods.

AnyDoc harnesses advanced AI, forensic forgery detection, and metadata analysis to empower businesses to detect document fraud, maintain regulatory compliance, and scale secure onboarding. This critical layer of protection supports a diverse range of document types, including utility bills, bank statements, tax filings, business licenses, and more.

As fraudsters shift their methods to exploit non-ID documents like utility bills, financial statements, and tax records, organizations must adopt smarter, more adaptive tools to stay ahead of the curve. AnyDoc Authentication performs over 150 AI-driven forgery tests, validates embedded metadata for consistency, and processes documents in just 5–20 seconds, delivering fraud detection at up to 99.99% accuracy with 90% fewer manual reviews.

Key features include:

AI-powered forgery detection : Spots manipulated text, font inconsistencies, synthetic content, and structure anomalies

: Spots manipulated text, font inconsistencies, synthetic content, and structure anomalies Metadata integrity validation : Cross-checks timestamps, issuing bodies, and creation trails

: Cross-checks timestamps, issuing bodies, and creation trails Multi-Document versatility : Works with utility bills, tax forms, business licenses, contracts, and more

: Works with utility bills, tax forms, business licenses, contracts, and more Format-anostic : Verifies both PDFs and image files with equal accuracy

: Verifies both PDFs and image files with equal accuracy Real-time classification and processing: classifies documents within three seconds and processes them in 5-20 seconds for instant decision-making.

“Effective fraud prevention demands more than identity verification; it is built on ensuring the authenticity of every supporting document,” said Yair Tal, CEO of AU10TIX. “With AnyDoc Authentication, we are redefining the standard for non-ID document authentication, enabling organizations to detect fraud at its source, before it infiltrates their systems. This is more than just a security feature; it’s a critical layer of defense that fosters trust, mitigates risk, and closes the gaps fraudsters aim to exploit.”

AnyDoc Authentication is tailored to support KYC, KYB, and AML regulatory frameworks. It cross-references extracted document data with trusted third-party sources, minimizing false positives, enhancing compliance workflows, and reducing the risk of synthetic and deepfake document attacks.

Optimized for high-risk, high-volume sectors, AnyDoc Authentication brings significant advantages across multiple industries:

Finance and banking : Prevent fraud in loan applications, tax filings, and financial statements.

: Prevent fraud in loan applications, tax filings, and financial statements. Corporate compliance and KYB : Authenticate supplier contracts, business registrations, and tax records

: Authenticate supplier contracts, business registrations, and tax records Education : Validate enrollment documents, scholarships, and institutional partnerships

: Validate enrollment documents, scholarships, and institutional partnerships Travel & hospitality : Verify address proofs, travel documentation, and guest onboarding materials

: Verify address proofs, travel documentation, and guest onboarding materials Crypto and payments : Detect fraudulent merchant registrations and authenticate cross-border KYC submissions

: Detect fraudulent merchant registrations and authenticate cross-border KYC submissions Healthcare: Authenticate insurance documents, prescriptions, and provider credentials

AU10TIX’s AnyDoc Authentication is now available for businesses seeking real-time fraud detection strategies and compliance frameworks.