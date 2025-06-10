Cymulate streamlines threat detection with AI-powered detection engineering assistant

Cymulate releaseed AI-powered detection engineering assistant for security information and event management (SIEM) rule threat coverage validation.

Now, the Cymulate Platform automates and streamlines the detection engineering process for blue teams and SecOps, allowing them to build, test and optimize threat detection with AI-assisted live-data attack simulations and customized threat detection.

With this launch, Cymulate eliminates the friction of manual detection validation by automating the correlation and testing process, answering the two most important questions in modern detection engineering: “Does my rule work?” and “What threats does it actually cover?”

This enables SecOps and blue teams to identify coverage gaps and tune rules in minutes, whereas previously, mapping detection rules to relevant threats required hours of manual effort, reviewing rule logic, identifying threat coverage and testing scenarios one by one.

By automating the correlation between detection rules and Cymulate attack scenarios leveraging advanced AI analysis, organizations can now ensure their SIEM rules are continuously validated against real-world threats and optimized with precision.

“Detection engineering doesn’t have to be complicated, and Cymulate applies AI to help organizations across the globe drastically simplify their process. What once required lengthy back-and-forth between detection engineers and red teamers can now be done in just minutes,” said Avihai Ben-Yossef, CTO of Cymulate.

“As today’s threat actors look to exploit security gaps faster and with more sophisticated methods, it’s clear that security teams need a continuous focus on threat detection. Cymulate is proud to set the standard for exposure validation, and our new SIEM solution applies the latest AI-driven automation technology to address some of the most complicated areas in detection engineering,” added Ben-Yossef.

The Cymulate platform now features deeper integrations with SIEMs and AI-powered analysis to map detection rules to its extensive library of more than 100,000 attack scenarios. Cymulate validates SIEM detection rules through live-data attack simulations, which test and validate both detection logic and the collection of logs and events required to support the rule.

The Cymulate Exposure Validation Platform helps SecOps and blue teams: