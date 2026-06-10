Product showcase: Staying ahead of the threat horizon with Aunoo

Aunoo is an open strategic intelligence platform that uses AI agents to monitor intelligence sources, including for cybersecurity, to compile a daily briefing and alert on defined criteria. Each source is checked for credibility and quality before it is included. The platform runs in any browser and can send its findings via Slack, Discord, Teams, email or using the internal chat. The platform also supports MCP and RSS for integration with other tools. Aunoo is free to start. There’s even a self-hostable source-available community edition.

The platform is built around the concept of Correspondents. Each Correspondent runs in the background, monitors a defined set of sources, and produces a structured report and alerts. Before an item is added to a briefing, Aunoo evaluates the credibility of the source, the validity of the claims, how widely the story has spread, the ownership of the originating publication and whether the text appears to be AI-generated.

The Correspondents overview

The Wire

The Wire displays findings as the Correspondents publish them. It is intended for quick review, showing the most relevant recent developments for the user’s area of interest. When a critical vulnerability is disclosed, for example, a threat actor changes tactics, or a new regulation affects an industry, the incident appears on the Wire with enough context to explain what happened and what action may be needed, and the ability to follow up and drill down.

The Wire

The News Desk

An automated Editorial reviews every report filed by the Correspondents and compiles them into a single front page. Stories are grouped by theme and ordered by importance, and related stories are linked. For example, a new CVE may appear in an advisory, be reported by several sources, and later be connected to an active phishing campaign run by a known ransomware group. The Desk combines these into a single story that is updated as it develops, allowing the user to see how separate items relate to one another.

Your Desk front page

A connected story on the Desk

Correspondents and reports

Each Correspondent is configured to cover a specific area, and you can give them a name, a dedicated topic or beat, and a schedule. They observe continuously, in the case of our curated cybersecurity feed drawing on official advisories from CISA, US-CERT, and ICS-CERT, threat intelligence from Group-IB CERT, and advisories from other specialist publications.

Rather than presenting a raw feed, each Correspondent produces a structured report that includes active findings, severity trends, notable CVEs, supply-chain risks, and emerging tactics. Incidents are ranked by relevance, and each report explains why an item was flagged. Correspondents possess a world model, providing them with context and up to date situational awareness of their topic.

Configuring a Correspondent

A full Correspondent report

Threat intelligence

Aunoo includes a Cyber Lab that provides a detailed view of active threats. It breaks down each campaign, showing who is responsible, which industries and regions are targeted, and how common indicators such as file hashes, URLs, and IP addresses are distributed. It also tracks the threat groups active in the user’s area, both nation-state and criminal, with live counts, origin data, and incident histories that are updated automatically.

Active campaign analysis in Cyber

Threat actors and categories

Final thoughts

Aunoo is intended for security teams that need to monitor and synthesize threat intelligence feeds, and correlate these with other strategic intelligence like news, research reports and social media. The platform does not rely on blunt recommendation algorithms designed to increase engagement. Items appear in a briefing because they match the criteria and priorities users define. With the time between a vulnerability’s disclosure and its exploitation often measured in hours, the platform is designed to deliver relevant information in any way needed, in easy to understand and actionable formats.