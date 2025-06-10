Patero CryptoQoR mitigates risks associated with quantum attacks

Patero launched CryptoQoR, a new crypto-agile software module that establishes secure communication channels and proactively mitigates security risks using hybrid post-quantum encryption.

The solution can be readily deployed into existing infrastructure to improve current cryptographic protection and immediately remediate risks associated with quantum attacks.

The post-quantum cryptography (PQC) market is projected to grow from $302.5 million in 2024 to $1,887.9 million by 2029. The approach to “Q-day,” the day when quantum computers can be used to break traditional encryption, is accelerating with daily advances in quantum computing, quantum switching, AI, and high-performance computing.

The migration to PQC is an imperative to secure sensitive data against future quantum threats. Governments and regulatory bodies have mandated the transition to PQC, which includes the adoption of post-quantum cryptographic solutions such as those offered by Patero.

“Today’s encryption is already obsolete. Using Shor’s algorithm, Quantum computers will decrypt data encrypted with asymmetric algorithms such as RSA or Elliptic Curve. Your data is no longer safe,” said Patero CEO, Crick Waters. “Sensitive, long-life data is being stolen every day to be decrypted tomorrow by cryptographically relevant quantum computers.”

Patero CryptoQoR also cloaks Internet-exposed endpoints, making it extremely difficult to find network attack surfaces while protecting businesses from quantum vulnerabilities. CryptoQoR’s cloaking feature, therefore, is a key element of Zero Trust network architectures.

CryptoQoR utilizes a certificateless authentication method to establish trust and authentication between endpoints. Untrusted endpoints are ignored. Only trusted endpoints, those with quantum-key authentication, are trusted to establish quantum-resistant tunnels. This zero-trust framework reduces network attack surfaces and enhances overall data security.

Waters added, “CryptoQoR is also a crypto-agile software solution. It provides software-selectable PQC algorithms, allowing users to select their preferred algorithms in situ or upgrade to new quantum-resistant algorithms without requiring product recall or equipment replacement. All cryptography is eventually broken, but CryptoQoR’s agility future-safes networks.”