Red Canary AI agents accelerate incident response

Red Canary unveiled a new suite of expert AI agents. These specialized agents combine the speed and scalability of agentic AI with the quality and consistency of standard operating procedures derived from Red Canary’s elite team of security operators—bringing a powerful new layer of AI-powered automation to threat detection, investigation, and response.

Built to reduce manual, repetitive work, these agents mark a significant step toward a more efficient, intelligent, and resilient SOC that remediates incidents more quickly.

Red Canary AI agents have already successfully completed more than 2.5 million investigations across endpoint, identity, cloud, and SIEM environments. These AI agents work side-by-side with Red Canary detection engineers, who oversee, develop, and continuously update a library of behavioral analytics for both emerging and known threats, significantly accelerating investigation times.

As a result, many customers have seen investigation times drop from over 20 minutes to under 3 minutes, while maintaining an unmatched 99.6% customer-validated true positive rate.

Empower security operations teams with agentic AI built for enterprise-scale

Most AI agents rely on basic autonomy without the training data or expert procedures needed to perform consistently, leading to uneven quality and reliability. Red Canary AI agents are built from the ground up to be enterprise-grade – trusted, scalable and ready for production.

Trained on over 10 years of operational data and shaped by millions of real-world investigations, they execute Tier 2 analyst workflows—gathering context, enriching alerts, and recommending actions—with high quality and speed. The result: a trusted layer of automation that cuts noise, accelerates triage, and helps security teams stay ahead of evolving threats—without adding complexity or risk.

“Automation remains core to how Red Canary finds more threats and stops them faster,” said Brian Beyer, CEO of Red Canary. “On its own, agentic AI is powerful—but when it’s trained on more than a decade of labeled data from our detection engineers and threat hunters, and grounded in proven standard operating procedures, it becomes truly transformational. These AI agents accelerate investigations with speed and consistency, freeing our experts to focus on unique and novel investigations and giving customers more time to act on what matters, confident that nothing critical gets missed.”

Expert AI agents improve every stage of detection, investigation, and response

Expert AI agents—guided by Red Canary’s operators—are already live and supporting customers today, helping reduce noise, respond faster, and get expert analysis for every threat. Highlights include:

SOC analyst and detection engineering agents: A suite of endpoint, cloud, SIEM, and identity-focused AI agents that automate Tier 1/Tier 2 investigation and detection workflows for a specific system (e.g., Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection platform, AWS GuardDuty, and Microsoft Sentinel), delivering high-quality root cause analysis and remediation.

A suite of endpoint, cloud, SIEM, and identity-focused AI agents that automate Tier 1/Tier 2 investigation and detection workflows for a specific system (e.g., Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, CrowdStrike Falcon Identity Protection platform, AWS GuardDuty, and Microsoft Sentinel), delivering high-quality root cause analysis and remediation. Response & remediation agents: Provides specific, actionable response and remediation tactics alongside hardening steps to reduce future risk.

Provides specific, actionable response and remediation tactics alongside hardening steps to reduce future risk. Threat intelligence agents: Compares batches of threats against known intelligence profiles and surfaces emerging trends with supporting analysis to speed intelligence operations.

Compares batches of threats against known intelligence profiles and surfaces emerging trends with supporting analysis to speed intelligence operations. User baselining & analysis agents: Proactively identifies user-related risks by comparing real-time user behavior to historical patterns and proactively escalating suspicious anomalies.

Examples of Red Canary’s expert AI agents in action: