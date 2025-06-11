Trustwise protects AI deployments from security risks

Trustwise introduced Harmony AI, a runtime trust layer and control tower designed for enterprises deploying fleets of generative and agentic AI systems.

Harmony AI embeds “trust as code” directly into AI systems, empowering CISOs, developers, and AI leaders to shield their AI deployments from security risks as they scale.

Co-developed with leading financial and healthcare institutions over the past two years, Harmony AI delivers enterprise-grade security and control in production, achieving 90-100% runtime alignment with enterprise safety, compliance, and brand policies, detecting 40% more hallucinations and policy violations than baseline systems, and reducing AI operational costs and carbon emissions by 83% and 64%, respectively.

“Our mission at Health Innovation Network is to find, test, implement, and scale the best of responsible innovation in health. Partnering with Trustwise allows us to work with the providers in our region to deploy agentic AI systems with confidence, underpinned by a trust layer that meets the highest standards of safety, security, and compliance. This isn’t just about protecting data, it’s about protecting lives,” said Dr. Hatim Abdulhussein, CEO of Health Innovation Kent Surrey Sussex.

Traditional security models fail against agentic AI threats

Enterprise adoption of autonomous agents is exploding. Gartner predicts that 33% of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI, and at least 15% of day-to-day work decisions will be made autonomously through AI agents. Developer usage of agents is also surging, with 99% of developers surveyed by IBM exploring or building AI agents. However, the enterprise stack is not ready.

AI agents act unpredictably, overspend, and leak data, amplifying chaos, cost, and compliance risk. They are the next insider threat: unmonitored, deeply embedded, and operating at machine speed.

Anyone can build agents, from code writers to copilots, but few can secure and control them. Existing tools like observability and prompt filtering can’t stop prompt injections, toolchain exploits, or message compromise that hijack agent behavior. Without AI-SPM, enterprises are flying blind.

“AI agents are transformative, but unshielded agents introduce a new class of insider threats,” said Manoj Saxena, CEO and founder of Trustwise. “Just like human employees, they require oversight and runtime enforcement. Harmony AI provides the missing trust layer, securing digital workers at runtime while giving developers speed, security teams control, and enterprises the confidence to scale AI safely.”

Harmony AI shields provide modular defense for AI behavior

Harmony AI delivers plug-and-protect security through six modular shields that secure and control both generative AI and agentic AI stacks across any model, agent, or cloud.

Built for runtime by default and designed to scale, each of the following shields can operate independently or work together as a layered defense system, giving developers and security teams full visibility and control over AI behavior in real time:

MCP Shield : Secures agent-tool execution using Model Context Protocols (MCP) to block tool misuse and unauthorized automation

: Secures agent-tool execution using Model Context Protocols (MCP) to block tool misuse and unauthorized automation Prompt Shield : Prevents injection attacks, hallucinations, and off-policy outputs through dynamic prompt-level safeguards

: Prevents injection attacks, hallucinations, and off-policy outputs through dynamic prompt-level safeguards Compliance Shield : Aligns AI behavior with 17 global standards including ISO 42001, NIST Risk Management Framework, EU AI Act, HIPAA, and FCA

: Aligns AI behavior with 17 global standards including ISO 42001, NIST Risk Management Framework, EU AI Act, HIPAA, and FCA Brand Shield : Maintains brand tone, persona, and use case discipline across all agent outputs

: Maintains brand tone, persona, and use case discipline across all agent outputs Cost Shield : Reduces operating costs by intelligently routing between models, controlling token usage, and preventing recursive loops that drive budget explosions

: Reduces operating costs by intelligently routing between models, controlling token usage, and preventing recursive loops that drive budget explosions Carbon Shield: Reduces carbon footprint through energy-efficient model selection, carbon-aware scheduling, and real-time emission tracking aligned with ISO/IEC 21031:2024 SCI standards

“Developers aren’t just securing text anymore, they’re securing actions,” said Matthew Barker, head of AI research at Trustwise. “That demands real-time controls that help both developers and security teams monitor how agents think, decide, and act. Harmony AI acts as a runtime shield, enforcing security and control directly in the decision loop and preventing drift before agents go off course.”

Harmony AI Shields are powered by the proprietary Trustwise AI-SPM Engine, combining industry-specific red-teaming datasets, tuned small language models (SLMs) engineered for low-latency performance, synthetic personas, and more than 1,100 mapped controls from OWASP, ISO, NIST, and the EU AI Act.

Built for real-world AI environments

Harmony AI is live in production with top financial and healthcare enterprises, and currently offered in private preview to select Trustwise customers and OEM partners. It is built to integrate seamlessly with: