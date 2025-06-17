Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 17, 2025

CISO

Nightfall AI | USA | On-site – View job details

As a CISO, you will own and continuously evolve Nightfall’s overall security strategy, ensuring the organization remains ahead of emerging threats and adheres to industry standards. You will lead enterprise risk management, compliance initiatives, audit readiness, and security operations. Additionally, you will oversee the information security architecture, secure software development lifecycle (SDLC), and incident response processes.

Cloud Security Engineer

SMBC Group | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cloud Security Engineer, you will assist with various duties including installing and configure servers, storage devices, network and telecommunications equipment. You will perform upgrades and maintenance on all IT infrastructure hardware. You will be given opportunities to participate on installations and configure server operating systems, database software, file server structure and protocols, email servers, authentication servers, back-up systems and firewalls.

Consultant, Offensive Security

Kroll | India | Remote – View job details

As a Consultant, Offensive Security, you will be responsible for executing offensive security assessments and consultative engagements focused on our clients’ applications, cloud environments, and infrastructure. You will author detailed deliverables, including vulnerability reports and executive summaries.

Cyber Security Specialist

TRUMPF | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will be responsible for identifying and assessing vulnerabilities within the TRUMPF Group. You will coordinate and monitor the handling of critical vulnerabilities and ensure transparency regarding the system updates that have been implemented. In addition, you will continuously develop the vulnerability management process and initiate measures for its improvement. You will also identify and assess cybersecurity incidents, taking appropriate actions to mitigate, resolve, and prevent them.

Cyber Security Specialist – Threat Detection Engineer

Deutsche Börse | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist – Threat Detection Engineer, you will assess the organization’s security posture against evolving threats and propose enhancements. Develop and refine detection use cases based on MITRE ATT&CK and real-world attack scenarios. Perform detection gap assessments to ensure coverage across network, endpoint, cloud, and application layers.

Cybersecurity Engineer-IAM

Revature | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Engineer-IAM, you will be responsible for implementing and managing Privileged Access Management (PAM) tools and platforms in alignment with established security and compliance standards. You will collaborate with cybersecurity teams to design secure access controls and identity management workflows.

Head of Information Security

CODA Technology Services | Portugal | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Information Security, you will develop and implement information security policies, standards, and procedures across global operations. Conduct regular security risk assessments and support mitigation planning. Develop and maintain cybersecurity incident response policies and playbooks. Oversee third-party risk management, including onboarding and ongoing assessments.

Information Security Director

Sycurio | USA | Remote – View job details

As an Information Security Director, you will be responsible for creating and maintaining the company’s information security strategy, ensuring it aligns with the overall business objectives and strategic direction. You will also develop, maintain, and enhance the Information Security Management System (ISMS) to support and optimize compliance with industry standards such as ISO 27001, PCI-DSS, and SOC 2.

Junior Information Security Officer

Worldline | Czech Republic | Hybrid – View job details

As a Junior Information Security Officer, you will perform security risk assessments in assigned business projects and monitor implementation of security recommendations to assure security operational readiness. Lead external and internal audits and certifications. Support crisis management in case of major security incidents and threats.

Lead Threat Intelligence Analyst

CPX | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will manage threat intelligence platforms and continuously monitor feed sources to ensure their effectiveness. You will be responsible for preparing intelligence products, including high-quality papers, assessments, briefings, recommendations, and findings. Additionally, you will develop, manage, optimize, and continuously improve processes to strengthen the overall cyber threat intelligence function.

MDR Security Analyst (Threat Hunting)

Cato Networks | Israel | Hybrid – View job details

As a MDR Security Analyst (Threat Hunting), you will serve as a Customer Security Advisor, conducting proactive threat-hunting activities and performing comprehensive security assessments on customer networks. Additionally, you will act as an escalation point for SOC analysts, providing support in the investigation, analysis, and response to security incidents. Your role will also involve developing cyber kill-chain indicators and hunting heuristics to strengthen the ongoing threat-hunting process.

Penetration Tester

CodeShield | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Tester, you will be responsible for delivering penetration testing engagements, primarily focusing on web applications, external and internal infrastructure, cloud environments, and social engineering/phishing scenarios. Additionally, you will contribute to defining and improving internal testing standards, tooling, and methodologies.

Penetration Testing Expert

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development | India | On-site – View job details

As a Penetration Testing Expert, you will conduct offensive security operations to emulate adversary tactics and procedures to test preventative, detective and response controls across the global technology landscape. You will use your expertise to help influence technology decisions and work as part of a team to create consistent approaches to the offensive security processes and techniques.

Principal Vulnerability Engineer – Java Security Platform

Oracle | Ireland | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Vulnerability Engineer – Java Security Platform, your responsibilities will include proactive research on new vulnerability signatures for the Java platform, create and maintain security tooling for the Java platform, conduct security assessment for new features that will be integrated into the JDK, and assisting development teams with security code review.

Red Team Researcher

Accenture | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Red Team Researcher, you will conduct comprehensive application security assessments, including manual and automated penetration testing. Perform security testing across a wide variety of technologies, including web applications, APIs, and mobile applications (iOS/Android). You will collaborate with development teams and offer guidance on vulnerability remediation.

Resilience Security Consultant

Kyndryl | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Resilience Security Consultant, you will lead the design, development, and implementation of enterprise-wide Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery strategies, ensuring alignment with organizational objectives and regulatory obligations. Coordinate and lead DR testing exercises and incident response simulations, and document findings for continuous improvement.

Security Architect (Enterprise Applications and SAP)

B. Braun Group | Poland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Architect (Enterprise Applications and SAP), you will develop and implement security policies and procedures for enterprise applications and SAP, including access controls, encryption, and other security solutions. Conduct regular threat models, security assessments and risk analyses for new and existing enterprise applications and SAP systems.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Take-Two Interactive | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will develop threat models for a variety of applications and games to prioritize scope and use cases for penetration testing and red team exercises. Conduct manual and automated secure code reviews in languages such as C#, Java, Python, and JavaScript. Develop and implement security automation tools to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security processes.

Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer

NerdWallet | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Infrastructure Security Engineer, you will monitor cloud environments for security events and anomalies, such as unauthorized access attempts, data breaches, and configuration changes. Respond promptly to security incidents ready to determine root causes and implement prompt remediation actions.

Senior Network Engineer – Security

CityFibre | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Network Engineer – Security, you will be responsible for designing and delivering secure network solutions across company’s national fibre infrastructure. You will lead the implementation of active network security tooling and frameworks, and act as a senior escalation point for complex network security incidents.

Senior Security Engineer

Analog AI | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage security architectures for cloud, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Conduct risk assessments, threat modeling, and vulnerability management to proactively mitigate security threats, while ensuring compliance with relevant security standard. Perform penetration testing, security audits, and compliance assessments to validate security posture.

Software Security Engineer

Bosch Group | Portugal | On-site – View job details

As a Software Security Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and developing a comprehensive vulnerability management system. You will establish and refine processes and methodologies for identifying software vulnerabilities. Additionally, you will automate vulnerability assessment and scoring within CI/CD pipelines to enable rapid and efficient security analysis.