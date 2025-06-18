Bitdefender acquires Mesh to boost email protection for businesses and MSPs

Bitdefender announced it has agreed to acquire Mesh Security Limited (Mesh), a provider of email security solutions. Through the acquisition, Mesh’s email security technology and capabilities will be integrated into Bitdefender’s extended detection and response (XDR) platform and managed detection and response (MDR) services.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

Email remains the most exploited attack vector and serves as an entry point for ransomware, phishing, and business email compromise (BEC). According to the FBI Internet Crime Report 2024, businesses reported nearly $2.8 billion in losses due to BEC scams in 2024. Additionally, the 2024 Bitdefender Cybersecurity Assessment Report (based on a global survey of 1,200 cybersecurity professionals) identified phishing and social engineering as the top threats impacting their organization.

The acquisition will incorporate Mesh’s email security capabilities into Bitdefender GravityZone, the company’s flagship unified security, compliance, and risk analytics platform. Mesh employs a dual-layered approach to email security, combining perimeter-based protection via a secure email gateway (SEG) with mailbox-level defense through API-based deployment. This model expands visibility into threat activity across all vectors and contributes high-quality telemetry to Bitdefender’s global threat intelligence network.

A cornerstone of Bitdefender’s continued growth is through its global network of over 41,000 channel and MSP partners. Mesh enhances this value by offering a centralized platform optimized for MSPs, enabling efficient multi-tenant email security management. Its solution provides 24×7 protection while reducing operational overhead. With automated policy enforcement, real-time threat insights, and seamless integration into existing workflows, Mesh empowers MSPs to deliver effective, scalable protection to customers.

“We are pleased to announce our intent to acquire Mesh, a strategic move that will complement our GravityZone XDR platform and power our MDR service to help businesses combat email-borne threats as they continue to evolve,” said Andrei Florescu, president and GM of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group. “Mesh brings leading-edge innovation from a deeply experienced team that shares our commitment to effective, real-world security. Together, we will further strengthen our ability to provide proven and trusted email protection to our global customer base.”

Founded in 2020 and backed by investors Elkstone and Enterprise Ireland, Mesh has established itself as a trusted email security provider for hundreds of MSP partners and thousands of end customers globally. Known for its detection efficacy, MSP-centric architecture, and operational simplicity, Mesh has earned recognition for addressing the unique challenges of email-based threats with precision and ease of use.

“This is the beginning of something even bigger,” said Brian Byrne, CEO of Mesh. “We’ve always focused on building practical, powerful email security that just works—and Bitdefender shares that same mindset. We’re excited to join forces and bring stronger protection to even more organizations.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.