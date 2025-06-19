How C-suite roles are shaping the future of tech leadership

As companies accelerate towards technology-driven business models, the tech C-suite is embracing new skills, greater influence, and a unified approach to business transformation, according to Deloitte.

Top priorities for tech leaders (Source: Deloitte)

With insights from a range of C-level tech leaders, including more than 600 US CIOs, CTOs, CDAOs and CISOs, the Deloitte survey found that evolving roles and responsibilities, the rise of AI, and an imperative for cross-functional collaboration are providing a new platform to expand their influence and impact.

“Technology, AI, and data are creating new possibilities for the modern enterprise, but it’s still essential for business goals to guide strategic decisions around adoption of these capabilities. Today, technology leaders have an opportunity to drive long-term impact and competitive advantage through the thoughtful deployment of technology, AI, and data. This comes to life through close collaboration across the C-suite to create a shared vision of technology as a driver of growth and value,” said Lou DiLorenzo Jr. Technology, AI and Data Strategy Practice leader, Deloitte.

The tech C-suite is evolving

Few other functions within the enterprise hold as many C-suite roles as technology, with half of respondents reporting four or more C-level tech roles in their organization. Given this proliferation in roles, organizations should be intentional about how they structure their teams as they seek to harness this group’s collective knowledge and to capitalize on the potential of tech-led business models to drive resilience and growth. It could be a pivotal moment for organizations to reassess, redesign and reevaluate their tech C-suite teams for future success.

While 26% of tech C-suite leaders find it challenging to maintain clearly defined responsibilities, respondents report specific priorities for the year ahead based on their specialized role:

CIO: Harness the full potential of data, analytics, and AI/ML (+GenAI)

Harness the full potential of data, analytics, and AI/ML (+GenAI) CTO: Design technology solutions and platforms with security, regulatory, and compliance requirements at the core

Design technology solutions and platforms with security, regulatory, and compliance requirements at the core CDAO: Attract, develop, and retain data, analytics, and AI talent and skills to build an AI-ready workforce

Attract, develop, and retain data, analytics, and AI talent and skills to build an AI-ready workforce CISO: Balance security and efficiency while building enterprise cyber resilience and drive customer trust by fostering transparency in privacy and data governance

When asked about their top organizational priorities for the year, tech leaders highlighted four key areas: strengthening security, privacy, and resilience capabilities; reducing operational and/or product costs or increasing value for a similar cost; expanding into new markets, segments, or geographies; and attracting, retaining, and engaging end customers.

Skills gaps and talent shortages

When asked to identify which roadblocks could impact their ability to achieve their objectives, tech leaders cited talent shortages and skills gaps as top hurdles to overcome. Specifically, the shortage of GenAI skills may be contributing to that challenge, as 45% of tech leaders identify these skills as the most urgently needed within their organizations.

One avenue being explored by organizations to address tech talent shortages is the creation of Global Capability Centers (GCCs). According to the survey, 58% of technology leaders currently have or plan to establish a GCC in the next two years, with the prime goals of improving quality control, driving growth and enhancing operational efficiency.

GenAI and the future of work

Though GenAI has raised questions about the future of work, nearly 7 in 10 technology leaders report they will increase their tech function’s headcounts in direct response to GenAI, underscoring how tech can augment teams rather than replace them.

Tech leaders believe AI will augment key, in-demand skills over the next two years, namely cybersecurity, cloud orchestration, and data science/analytics. With AI’s potential to make certain capabilities more efficient, its implementation could allow tech leaders to shift their time and attention to more strategic business initiatives.

Though the respondents indicated a shortage of GenAI skills within organizations could pose challenges to technology leaders, 81% believe it will also be GenAI that will significantly improve their tech talent recruiting efforts, allowing them to meet vital headcount needs.

Collaboration is key to success

The survey results appear to validate the premise that the tech C-suite should collaborate, while leveraging their unique areas of expertise, as they seek to achieve business transformation driven by technology.

To thrive in the next 18 months, tech leaders say they need to focus on three key areas: engaging with frontline workers and middle management to understand their challenges and priorities, coordinating and orchestrating with fellow tech leaders to co-create technology strategy, and measuring and articulating the value of technology in business terms.