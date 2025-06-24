Cybersecurity jobs available right now: June 24, 2025

Cyber Security Analyst

Ascendion | Singapore | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will lead incident response efforts, including forensic analysis, malware mitigation, and DoS attack resolution. Design and implement advanced security architectures with a focus on cloud and automation.

Utilize AI/ML-enabled threat detection tools and frameworks, such as MITRE ATT&CK, to stay ahead of emerging threats.

Cyber Security Engineer

KBR | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will conduct systems engineering focused on cybersecurity and Risk Management Framework (RMF) Assessment & Authorization in line with DoDI 8510.01. You’ll perform cryptographic system security engineering in compliance with NSA regulations, define security requirements and architecture for embedded and large-scale DoD space and ground systems, and apply risk management strategies to address system vulnerabilities.

Cyber Security Engineer

PassportCard | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and implement security technologies across network, cloud, and endpoint environments. You will deploy, manage, and maintain security tools like firewalls, EDR, SIEM, DLP, and SASE solutions. You will analyze security alerts and logs to detect and respond to threats, vulnerabilities, and incidents. You will develop and enforce security policies, procedures, and technical standards.

Cyber Security Trainee

Yokogawa | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Trainee, you will review technical specifications, assist in preparing design documents and bills of materials, and report to the lead engineer. You will coordinate with customers on design requirements, support implementation of cybersecurity solutions, and assist in testing and commissioning. You will also help manage project documentation and coordinate with the QC team for inspections.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

Upstream Security | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will research cyber threats across the clear, deep, and dark web, including social media, focusing on automotive products and threat actors targeting the automotive ecosystem. You will produce actionable intelligence and mitigation recommendations for the company’s CTI services and platform. Your role also includes researching and integrating new tools and data sources, monitoring vulnerabilities in IT and automotive components, and identifying threat actors to gather further intelligence.

Cybersecurity Expert DLP

ZEISS Group | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Expert DLP, you will develop and maintain a solution-agnostic, high-level DLP framework that defines clear implementation guardrails and compliance criteria for the company. You will define and document standardized rules and decision trees to ensure consistent handling of DLP exceptions. You will monitor DLP alerts through the SIEM dashboard, perform initial triage, and support risk-based prioritization. You will analyze DLP incidents to assess severity and drive resolution or escalation according to established workflows.

Cybersecurity Team Lead

Mercury | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Team Lead, you will assist in creating, updating, and enforcing security policies, ensuring alignment with industry standards and regulations. Act as the first point of escalation for security incidents. Support investigations, documentation, and initial reporting. Conduct vulnerability assessments and support regular security audits.

Director of Cyber Security

GMG | India | On-site – View job details

As a Director of Cyber Security, you will develop and maintain the organization’s cybersecurity policies, standards, and procedures. Develop mitigation strategies and ensure implementation across the organization. Oversee incident response planning and execution, including forensics and root cause analysis.

Head of Cyber Security

Reward Gateway | Bulgaria | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Cyber Security, you will implement processes and tools to prioritise and remediate risk and vulnerabilities across the company’s services, including review and improvement of an internal vulnerability management programme and external security testing programme. Identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks, ensuring alignment with relevant laws, regulations, and industry standards.

IT Security Specialist

GC Europe | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details

As an IT Security Specialist, you will develop, implement, and maintain the company’s IT security policies, standards, and procedures. You will lead security assessments, vulnerability scans, and penetration tests. You will monitor and respond to security incidents, conduct investigations, and ensure quick remediation. You will oversee the implementation of security controls to protect digital assets and data. Additionally, you will manage the company’s cybersecurity compliance with relevant regulations.

Lead Cyber Defense Threat Analytics Engineer

Nike | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Lead Cyber Defense Threat Analytics Engineer , you will automate and optimize data ingestion, transformation, and storage processes while integrating scalable AI/ML models into cyber security systems to enhance detection workflows. Develop reliable databases and distributed systems for managing complex security datasets, ensuring scalability and efficiency across diverse environments.

Network Security Engineer/Lead

EIL Global | India | Remote – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer/Lead, you will lead the implementation and enforcement of network security procedures and standards within client environments. Analyze security risks and develop comprehensive mitigation processes to protect sensitive information. Monitor security alerts and handle incidents promptly to minimize potential threats and vulnerabilities.

OT Cyber Security Advisor

Hitachi Rail | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As an OT Cyber Security Advisor, you will oversee and maintain the cybersecurity process throughout the project or product development lifecycle. This includes defining security activities such as planning, requirements, design, risk assessment, testing, and vulnerability management. You will also ensure the adoption of industry standards and methodologies for cybersecurity assessment and project development.

Principal Cyber Security Officer

Metro South Health | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Principal Cyber Security Officer, you will lead the implementation of technical controls and vulnerability management processes to strengthen Metro South Health’s cyber security posture and ensure compliance with industry standards. Your role includes deploying tools and technologies to detect and respond to malware and cyber threats, as well as conducting monitoring, research, assessments, and analysis using enterprise security tools.

Security Engineer

IBM | Hungary | Hybrid – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will be responsible for managing and maintaining the company’s security technology infrastructure, including SIEM, SOAR, EDR, AV, and cloud security controls. You will configure SIEM dashboards to create, view, and maintain them using common and custom searches. You will lead the development of SIEM workbooks, playbooks, and runbooks to analyze and interpret data.

Security Engineer – Ubuntu

Canonical | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer – Ubuntu, you will analyze, fix, and test vulnerabilities in Ubuntu packages. You will track vulnerabilities in Ubuntu releases using internal tools and audit source code for potential security issues. The role also involves collaborating with other teams and upstream developers to develop and exchange patches, ensuring the company delivers top-tier security features in Ubuntu.

Security Lead – DaaS Implementation

QinetiQ US | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Lead – DaaS Implementation, you will develop and implement a comprehensive security strategy that ensures the protection of the DoD data platform and its associated infrastructure. Lead the planning and execution of security measures to protect data, networks, and systems from potential threats. Develop and maintain incident response plans, ensuring that the team is prepared to respond to security breaches or incidents effectively and efficiently.

Security Specialist

GKN Aerospace | Sweden | On-site – View job details

As a Security Specialist, you will lead the development and implementation of the company’s information security strategies and policies. You will define and manage security requirements for projects, systems, and business processes. Collaborating with cross-functional teams, you will ensure security governance and compliance. You will conduct risk assessments and support mitigation planning.

Senior Analyst, Cyber Security

Borden Ladner Gervais | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Analyst, Cyber Security, you will develop, oversee and implement the firm’s information security policies, standards and guidelines. Research, develop, and implement security metrics and KPIs to support the firm’s strategic goals. Proactively plan and deploy systems maintenance and security patches.

Senior Azure Cloud Security Engineer

Tesco Technology | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Azure Cloud Security Engineer, you will be responsible for managing the company’s Azure Policy direction and supporting exemption processes. You will ensure the design, review, and delivery of new Azure Policies, while assessing their viability and approach. Your role includes evaluating the suitability and impact of policy exemptions across teams, environments, or globally, and creating exemptions at the appropriate scope, including providing final approvals.

Senior Incident Response Engineer – Telecom Cybersecurity

VaporVM | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Incident Response Engineer – Telecom Cybersecurity, you will monitor and triage security alerts from telecom-specific SIEM, EDR, and threat intelligence platforms. You will investigate incidents involving signaling networks such as SS7, Diameter, and SIP, as well as subscriber data and telecom infrastructure. The role also involves leading all phases of the incident response lifecycle, including detection, analysis, containment, eradication, recovery, and post-incident review, on behalf of the company.

Senior Information Security Engineer

Amadeus | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Information Security Engineer, you will coordinate global security incident and vulnerability response activities across all Amadeus business units, serving as the main contact for xISO. Consolidate lessons learned from past incidents, evolve SIRP and VRP, and track progress on follow-up actions. Facilitate root cause analysis and drive action plans to prevent recurrence. Create and share executive summaries related to security incidents and problems.

Senior Network Security Engineer

Ideal Innovations | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Network Security Engineer, you will troubleshoot complex LAN/WAN infrastructures involving BGP, EIGRP, OSPF, VPNs, web proxies, and XML gateways. You’ll conduct risk and vulnerability analyses throughout the system development life cycle, manage user accounts, monitor security, and review software upgrades and patches. Additionally, you will perform system tuning and design and execute security tests.

Senior Penetration Tester

ctrl:cyber | Australia | Remote – View job details

As a Senior Penetration Tester, you will design and execute tests to break into security protected networks, computer systems and web-based applications, and mobile applications to look for vulnerabilities. Conduct physical assessments of client locations, server systems and network device security, looking for ways to exploit vulnerabilities.

Threat Intelligence Analyst

ReliaQuest | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will research cyber threat trends and developments using primary sources and telemetry analysis. You will provide intelligence to internal teams to strengthen the company’s threat detection, response, and investigation efforts. Additionally, you will conduct investigations to support both urgent and in-depth customer information requests, including during incident response.