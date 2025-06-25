Abstract Security unveils cloud-native cold storage for security telemetry

Abstract Security announced LakeVilla, a cloud-native cold storage solution built for long-term security telemetry retention that delivers compliance-ready, highly accessible storage at a fraction of SIEM costs—without compromising on performance or accessibility.

“Security telemetry is exploding—but that doesn’t mean you should have to choose between storing it affordably and actually being able to access it when it matters,” said Colby DeRodeff, CEO of Abstract Security. “We designed LakeVilla so you never have to compromise again. It reimagines cold storage—making it fast, cost-effective, and fully integrated into your detection and investigation workflows.”

Fully integrated into the Abstract Security Platform, LakeVilla enables organizations to retain and replay years of security data—instantly searchable and seamlessly usable across detection, investigation, and compliance workflows. LakeVilla provides:

Instant searchability without rehydration : Data is always query-ready—no rehydration, no delays, no hidden fees.

: Data is always query-ready—no rehydration, no delays, no hidden fees. Replay on demand for deeper insights : Replay archived data through live workflows to uncover missed threats and refine detection.

: Replay archived data through live workflows to uncover missed threats and refine detection. Cost savings at enterprise scale : Reduce storage costs by sending only frequently accessed, high-touch data to analytics engines—while routing the rest to LakeVilla for affordable, always-available retention.

: Reduce storage costs by sending only frequently accessed, high-touch data to analytics engines—while routing the rest to LakeVilla for affordable, always-available retention. Seamless integration with Abstract pipelines : Removes redundant ingestion steps and ensures seamless data flow from real-time detection to long-term storage.

: Removes redundant ingestion steps and ensures seamless data flow from real-time detection to long-term storage. Cloud-native flexibility and vendor-neutral design: Supports AWS, Azure, and GCP cloud object storage—giving organizations the flexibility to store data where they already operate with built-in flexibility to migrate without hassle and avoid vendor lock-in.

While data lake architectures are often bloated, costly, and slow to access, Abstract Security’s LakeVilla is different: purpose-built for security, optimized for speed, and seamlessly integrated with the tools teams already use. It’s not just a storage location—it’s an operational asset.

“Data lakes are great—but LakeVilla is designed for security. It’s structured, accessible, and intelligent,” said Stefan Zier, CTO at Abstract. “We didn’t just build a place to dump logs. We built a system that lets you act on cold data—efficiently and intelligently.”

Availability

LakeVilla is available now for all Abstract Security customers in both hosted and private cloud deployments.