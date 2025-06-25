Fortanix PQC Central boosts post-quantum readiness

Fortanix announced PQC Central, a new feature in the Fortanix Key Insight that reframes how enterprises approach the post-quantum cryptography (PQC) challenge.

As quantum computing advances, enterprises face security challenges that threaten current cryptographic standards and demand proactive adaptation—organizations must act now to protect their data and infrastructure.

Embedded in Key Insight, which handles cryptographic discovery and risk assessment within the Fortanix Armor platform, PQC Central helps organizations turn PQC migration complexity into actionable insights and strategic priorities. It starts by answering a critical question: How exposed are you? Key Insight then generates a prioritized list to guide PQC migration planning through Data Security Manager, the encryption and key management solution in the Fortanix Armor platform, which enables a seamless transition to adopt the latest quantum-resistant cryptographic algorithms, including:

Leighton-Micali Signature (LMS)

Xtended Merkle Signature Scheme (XMSS)

CRYSTALS-Kyber (ML-KEM)

CRYSTALS-Dilithium (ML-DSA)

With PQC Central, Fortanix Armor is the platform that facilitates end-to-end PQC readiness:

Discovery: Scanning systems and services for cryptographic usage, mapping dependencies, and cataloging assets using quantum-vulnerable algorithms.

Scanning systems and services for cryptographic usage, mapping dependencies, and cataloging assets using quantum-vulnerable algorithms. Risk assessment: Identifying vulnerable keys and calculating a cryptographic readiness score to ensure quantum-vulnerable services are secured with the appropriate algorithms.

Identifying vulnerable keys and calculating a cryptographic readiness score to ensure quantum-vulnerable services are secured with the appropriate algorithms. PQC transition: Track PQC readiness across environments from a centralized dashboard and build a roadmap in your enterprise’s preferred IT Ops systems, such as ServiceNow or Jira.

Track PQC readiness across environments from a centralized dashboard and build a roadmap in your enterprise’s preferred IT Ops systems, such as ServiceNow or Jira. Crypto agility: Easily adapt to changes in cryptographic plans, algorithms, or updates with no need to upgrade or modify your key management system or HSM deployment.

“Post-quantum security may feel like tomorrow’s problem, but protecting yourself today is a must to eliminate vulnerabilities and prevent future breaches,” said Anuj Jaiswal, CPO of Fortanix. “PQC Central gives organizations the clarity and control they need to take action now and protect themselves from imminent disasters.”

This urgency is reflected in the just-announced EU Member States’ roadmap and timeline to advance beginning the transition to post-quantum cryptography by the end of 2026.

Adding PQC Central to Fortanix Key Insight provides an intuitive approach to quantum readiness. For global enterprises that cannot risk their data being exposed to unauthorized parties or altered by bad actors, Fortanix delivers the only solution in the industry that has never been breached.

“While the global standardization efforts for quantum resistance are still evolving to meet the U.S. mandates and international timelines, the immediate call to action is clear: Develop a deep understanding of your cryptographic landscape before you can architect, and architect with intent before delivering any quantum resistant solution for your business,” said Sudha Iyer, Chief Cybersecurity Architect at Citi.