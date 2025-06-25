Mitiga Helios AI accelerates alert triage and incident response for SecOps teams

Mitiga launched Helios AI, an AI powered SOC assistant that supercharges SecOps teams with automated triage, augmented investigation, and accelerated threat remediation across complex multi-cloud environments.

The first Helios AI feature available to customers is AI Insights. This automated SOC assistant cuts through alert noise to deliver 90% faster triage and 70x faster alert close rates.

Designed specifically for today’s modern, dynamic cloud environment, Helios AI delivers vastly improved operational efficiency, optimizes security team resources, and eliminates tedious manual workflows to deliver the fastest Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) and Mean Time to Respond (MTTR) available. By significantly reducing alert noise and surfacing only actionable insights, the platform helps SecOps teams reclaim critical time, reduce risk exposure, and dramatically improve threat detection and incident response across cloud and SaaS environments.

This release marks the latest evolution of Mitiga’s AI-driven approach to cloud security. Unlike solutions that simply layer generic AI over legacy systems, Mitiga developed its assistant from the ground up and it is fully integrated with the company’s unrivaled CDR platform, powered by a cloud security data lake, advanced automation, and real-time AI analysis.

“Helios AI and our AI Insights feature are the result of years of experience that puts accuracy and analyst empowerment at the core of cybersecurity operations,” said Ofer Maor, CTO at Mitiga. “We’ve created a solution that doesn’t just automate but acts like an analyst to triage threats in real-time, eliminating false-positives, and giving teams back the time and clarity they need to focus on what matters most.”

Backed by insights from Mitiga Labs – the company’s newly formed research division formalizes years of expertise investigating emerging cloud and SaaS threats to help security teams mitigate risk and neutralize attackers – early simulations show how Helios AI and AI Insights have significantly outperformed traditional alert systems in both accuracy and speed.

Recent findings from its latest report, “The Next Breach Path: The Top 10 Threats We’re Seeing Across SaaS, Cloud and Identity,” highlights the top ten threats across SaaS, cloud, and identity to provide a strategic view for cloud security leaders and how they can use Helios AI and AI Insights to prepare their teams and environments for what’s next.

Some of the top threats include:

Identity-based intrusions: An inexpensive, easy scheme that allows attackers to buy access to valid credentials from infostealer logs on underground markets.

An inexpensive, easy scheme that allows attackers to buy access to valid credentials from infostealer logs on underground markets. Multi-cloud lateral movement: As enterprises maintain accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP, attackers compromise one provider and pivot to others via shared identity systems or federated credentials to escape containment.

As enterprises maintain accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP, attackers compromise one provider and pivot to others via shared identity systems or federated credentials to escape containment. Cloud supply chain attacks: As organizations rely on third-party services, the software supply chain becomes an attractive target for attackers, compromising a single component that can affect multiple systems and organizations.

As organizations rely on third-party services, the software supply chain becomes an attractive target for attackers, compromising a single component that can affect multiple systems and organizations. AI/ML platform exploitation: Threat actors are exploring ways to hijack or manipulate AI-powered platforms and LLM-integrated apps as integrations bypass traditional input validation and security review.

Threat actors are exploring ways to hijack or manipulate AI-powered platforms and LLM-integrated apps as integrations bypass traditional input validation and security review. Cross-tenant SaaS vulnerabilities: Attackers exploit shared infrastructure and integrations such as CI/CD pipelines to gain unauthorized access across multiple tenants.

“Security teams don’t need more tools, they need smarter systems that work with them, not against them,” said Brian Contos, Field CISO at Mitiga. “Helios AI was built with the realities of SecOps teams in mind: alert fatigue, talent shortages, and the pressure to respond faster than ever. This isn’t about replacing human experts, it’s about empowering them with AI that makes detection and response sharper, faster, and far more scalable across the challenging complexities of cloud infrastructure and hundreds of SaaS applications.”

Helios AI is available now as part of Mitiga’s unified cloud security platform.