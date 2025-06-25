Stellar Cyber updates MITRE ATT&CK Aligned Coverage Analyzer

Stellar Cyber announced its next-generation MITRE ATT&CK Aligned Coverage Analyzer, expanding the capabilities first introduced in the original Coverage Analyzer.

This new version transforms visibility into strategy, providing security teams, CISOs, MSSPs, compliance officers, and insurance underwriters with precision in evaluating, optimizing, and communicating their threat detection posture.

“Risk managers, enterprise security leaders, and Insurers need modern, dynamic assessment tools to help them understand how certain technology decisions may impact their cyber defense posture and insurability,” said Jeff Hill, Global Senior Director Service Providers and MSSPs at Stellar Cyber. “With this major update to the Coverage Analyzer, we’re empowering organizations to measure and maximize their detection coverage with real-time, actionable insights—backed by data that boards, insurers, and regulators can trust.”

From visualization to optimization

Unlike its predecessor, which allowed users to simply model the impact of adding or removing data sources on MITRE ATT&CK coverage, the new Coverage Analyzer delivers:

Dynamic detection posture mapping across all data sources and custom alerts.

across all data sources and custom alerts. Simulation of architecture changes to model ROI before investing in new telemetry.

to model ROI before investing in new telemetry. Quantitative, percent-based scoring across MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques.

across MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques. Intelligent recommendations engine that prioritizes coverage improvements by cost, complexity, and impact.

that prioritizes coverage improvements by cost, complexity, and impact. High-performance scalability for both enterprise and multi-tenant MSSP environments.

for both enterprise and multi-tenant MSSP environments. Exportable reports suitable for board presentations, compliance audits, or cyber insurance underwriting.

Transparency for an increasingly complex world

As organizations face rising threats, regulatory pressures, and increasing scrutiny from boards and insurers, Stellar Cyber’s upgraded Coverage Analyzer offers SecOps leaders a single source of truth, enabling them to validate and communicate security investments with confidence.

The Coverage Analyzer provides solid justification for technology spending decisions by offering quantitative evidence, ensuring that security investments align with organizational needs and regulatory requirements. Use cases include:

Advisory services, security posture assessments and gap analysis: Offer standalone or bundled assessments that use the Coverage Analyzer to provide customers with clear, executive-ready reports on detection coverage across MITRE ATT&CK

Offer standalone or bundled assessments that use the Coverage Analyzer to provide customers with clear, executive-ready reports on detection coverage across MITRE ATT&CK Risk avoidance and customer selection strategy : Use the Coverage Analyzer to vet potential customers during onboarding— avoid high-risk clients with unacceptable posture gaps or no willingness to remediate

Use the Coverage Analyzer to vet potential customers during onboarding— with unacceptable posture gaps or no willingness to remediate Compliance and risk readiness service s: Support regulatory frameworks such as NIST CSF, ISO 27001, IEC 62443, and more

Support regulatory frameworks such as NIST CSF, ISO 27001, IEC 62443, and more Cyber insurance-focused services: Provide risk profiling and insurance readiness assessments as a value-added service for insured clients or as a prerequisite to insurance application support

Powering Stellar Cyber’s RiskShield Cyber insurance program

In a major enhancement to the Stellar Cyber RiskShield Program, the Coverage Analyzer now serves as a core assessment tool for cyber insurers and risk management partners. Insurance providers can directly leverage Coverage Analyzer metrics to evaluate a client’s true detection readiness, quantify insurable risk, and incentivize organizations to strengthen specific coverage gaps prior to policy binding.

“RiskShield provides the missing bridge between security posture and insurability,” said Stellar Cyber CTO Aimei Wei. “By delivering real, measurable data — not just checklists — we’re enabling insurers to better assess risk while helping clients reduce premiums through proactive security improvements.”

Built to scale

Deployed via flexible, fully-contained Docker Compose packages, the Coverage Analyzer operates securely even within restricted, air-gapped, or highly regulated environments, while delivering a unified experience across single enterprises or multi-tenant MSSPs managing dozens of clients.