XBOW’s AI reached the top ranks on HackerOne, and now it has $75M to scale up

XBOW has raised $75 million in Series B funding to grow its AI-driven offensive security platform. The round was led by Altimeter’s Apoorv Agrawal, with participation from existing investors Sequoia Capital and Nat Friedman. This brings XBOW’s total funding to $117 million.

Founded by Oege de Moor, XBOW has built an autonomous platform that continuously tests applications for vulnerabilities. Instead of relying on periodic, manual penetration tests, XBOW’s system runs nonstop, using AI to identify and exploit weaknesses with the speed and depth of a top-tier red team.

Earlier this year, XBOW’s AI system reached the number one spot on HackerOne’s global leaderboard. This marked the first time a machine outperformed all human hackers on the platform. According to the company, this result came from its ability to run full-spectrum security tests without needing hand-coded playbooks or human oversight.

“For our team, this achievement is personal. Many of us have worked at the highest levels of offensive security, and we’ve long known that scaling our craft requires more than human effort. As attackers adopt AI to automate and accelerate exploitation, defenders must meet them with even more capable systems,” said Oege de Moor, CEO of XBOW.

With the new funding, XBOW plans to grow its engineering team and expand its go-to-market efforts. The product is now generally available, and the company says it is working with large banks, tech firms, and other organizations that helped shape the platform during its early testing phase.

XBOW’s long-term goal is to help security teams stay ahead of adversaries using advanced automation. As attackers increasingly turn to AI, the company argues that defenders will need equally capable systems to match their speed and sophistication.