Axiad Confirm validates users before issuing certificates

Axiad launched Axiad Confirm, a new, automated identity verification solution. Axiad Confirm, integrated within the Axiad Conductor credential management system (CMS), ensures secure identity verification before issuing robust credentials like smart cards or FIDO passkeys—and anytime when trust must be reaffirmed.

By automating trusted identity throughout the entire credential lifecycle, Axiad empowers enterprises to enhance the user experience, prevent credential misuse, mitigate insider threats and maintain regulatory compliance.

“Many of today’s traditional authentication solutions do not verify the identities of users enrolling or renewing credentials, which puts organizations at serious risk every single day,” said Marc Puverel, VP of product at Axiad. “With identity-based threats continuing to increase, organizations need a solution like Axiad Confirm—one that can ask, ‘Who is this person? Can we trust them?’ before issuing credentials or as part of any help desk workflow. By using Axiad Confirm, organizations can now seamlessly and confidently verify user identities to dramatically reduce security threats.”

Axiad Confirm integrates into Axiad Conductor’s existing credential workflows. Through real-time biometric liveness detection, government-issued ID validation and identity attribute matching, Axiad Confirm quickly ensures each credential is tied to a verified identity without disrupting the user experience or increasing operational complexity or costs.

The key benefits of Axiad Confirm include: