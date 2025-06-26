Axiad Confirm validates users before issuing certificates
Axiad launched Axiad Confirm, a new, automated identity verification solution. Axiad Confirm, integrated within the Axiad Conductor credential management system (CMS), ensures secure identity verification before issuing robust credentials like smart cards or FIDO passkeys—and anytime when trust must be reaffirmed.
By automating trusted identity throughout the entire credential lifecycle, Axiad empowers enterprises to enhance the user experience, prevent credential misuse, mitigate insider threats and maintain regulatory compliance.
“Many of today’s traditional authentication solutions do not verify the identities of users enrolling or renewing credentials, which puts organizations at serious risk every single day,” said Marc Puverel, VP of product at Axiad. “With identity-based threats continuing to increase, organizations need a solution like Axiad Confirm—one that can ask, ‘Who is this person? Can we trust them?’ before issuing credentials or as part of any help desk workflow. By using Axiad Confirm, organizations can now seamlessly and confidently verify user identities to dramatically reduce security threats.”
Axiad Confirm integrates into Axiad Conductor’s existing credential workflows. Through real-time biometric liveness detection, government-issued ID validation and identity attribute matching, Axiad Confirm quickly ensures each credential is tied to a verified identity without disrupting the user experience or increasing operational complexity or costs.
The key benefits of Axiad Confirm include:
- Prevents unauthorized access, such as impersonation, insider threats, and credential misuse by ensuring only verified users are credentialed.
- Supports remote and distributed workforce onboarding with fully automated, self-service workflows.
- Speeds up onboarding with no need for in-person verification or multiple people involved in the process.
- Reduces the help desk burden with fast biometric matching to verify the identity of a user calling the help desk. With identity verification in the help desk workflow, it eliminates the need to make assumptions about the user’s identity, dramatically increasing the security and efficiency of the help desk process.
- Supports the following regulatory standards:
- National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Special Publication (SP) 800-63A for digital identity guidelines
- NIST SP 800-53 for security and privacy controls
- Federal Information Processing Standard (FIPS) 201 for Personal Identity Verification (PIV)
- Executive Order (EO) 14028 for improving the nation’s cybersecurity
- Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 for standardizing cybersecurity practices of contractors