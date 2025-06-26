Embed Security unveiled its agentic security platform that autonomously triages and investigates alerts, empowering detection and response teams to focus on what matters most.

“Over the last 90 days of using Embed, we’ve saved approximately 155 analyst hours per month. This has enabled our team to tackle more pressing issues, rather than chasing false positives,” said both R. Allen Darrah, Chief Information Officer and Wai Sheng Cheng, Information Security & Risk Manager, of Spencer Fane. “Embed not only streamlines alert triage; it gives us granular visibility into the reasoning behind each conclusion.”

“For years, SecOps teams have tried to eliminate the tedious, tiresome and time-consuming parts of alert triage and investigation,” said Seth Summersett, CEO of Embed Security. “Embed solves this problem with its agentic security platform. Because our AI agents are specifically trained on cybersecurity investigations, we achieve an extremely high accuracy rate, earning trust from those who use our platform.”

Profound risk reduction with Embed

Embed’s agentic security platform triages and investigates security alerts, giving detection and response teams confidence knowing what alerts matter most, what alerts can wait, and what alerts should be ignored. Tool agnostic and modular by design, the Embed platform is flexible, working with analysts’ favorite security tools in their preferred manner.

Unlike other AI SOC solutions that rely on generic, off-the-shelf AI models, Embed’s AI agents are purpose-built and trained on actual security investigations, enabling them to reason like expert SOC analysts while maintaining complete visibility into their decision-making process. This approach combines the speed of AI with the precision of human security expertise.

Embed’s approach centers on proprietary iSteps – intelligent investigation modules that mirror expert analyst workflows by gathering evidence, formulating and answering critical questions, and reasoning over results exactly as seasoned security professionals do. This architectural innovation ensures investigations follow proven methodologies while maintaining complete transparency.

The Embed agentic security platform consists of three modules: email, cloud and endpoint:

Embed email allows you to tackle your number one attack surface, while seamlessly supplementing your email security tools;

Embed cloud provides visibility into your cloud alerts, ensuring attacks on cloud data, applications and workloads are seen faster than ever;

Embed endpoint allows you to cut through the noise of EDR tools, confidently knowing that the alerts Embed surfaces are your real priorities.

Planned expansions, including SIEM and Network, are slated for later this year.

The Embed agentic security platform is available now in the U.S. only.