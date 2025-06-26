Kanister: Open-source data protection workflow management tool

Kanister is an open-source tool that lets domain experts define how to manage application data using blueprints that are easy to share and update. It handles the complex parts of running these tasks on Kubernetes and gives a consistent way to manage different applications at scale.

Kanister is composed of three main components: the Controller and two Custom Resources – ActionSets and Blueprints.

Kanister features

Built for Kubernetes : Kanister uses Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs), so it works the same way as other Kubernetes tools and fits into its security and management systems.

: Kanister uses Kubernetes Custom Resource Definitions (CRDs), so it works the same way as other Kubernetes tools and fits into its security and management systems. Works with any storage : It lets you move backup data between your services and any object storage you choose. You can back up, restore, and copy data using your storage provider’s APIs without Kanister getting in the way.

: It lets you move backup data between your services and any object storage you choose. You can back up, restore, and copy data using your storage provider’s APIs without Kanister getting in the way. Flexible task execution : Run data tasks either asynchronously in separate job pods or synchronously using Kubernetes’ ExecStream framework.

: Run data tasks either asynchronously in separate job pods or synchronously using Kubernetes’ ExecStream framework. Reusable blueprints : You can use the same Kanister blueprint across different workflows and environments.

: You can use the same Kanister blueprint across different workflows and environments. Customizable data operations : The tool includes ready-to-use functions for backup and restore tasks. These can include steps like scaling down pods before backup or handling all mounted volumes.

: The tool includes ready-to-use functions for backup and restore tasks. These can include steps like scaling down pods before backup or handling all mounted volumes. Secured with RBAC : It uses Kubernetes’ role-based access control to limit who can run or change workflows.

: It uses Kubernetes’ role-based access control to limit who can run or change workflows. Supports observability tools: Kanister logs events and metrics that work with tools like Prometheus, Grafana, and Loki, so you can monitor your data workflows easily.

Kanister is available for free on GitHub.

