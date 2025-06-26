Trend Micro Scam Radar analyzes different communications methods used by scammers

Trend Micro launched Scam Radar, a new feature within the Trend Micro ScamCheck app. Scam Radar offers real-time protection by identifying scam tactics utilized by cybercriminals as they happen, alerting users early and empowering them to take action before any harm is done.

A recent study by Trend Micro found that 30% of consumers reported having been a victim of an online scam and 39% of victims did not even realize they had been scammed until they lost a significant amount of money. The study was conducted in June 2025 among 6,632 consumers in 6 countries.

Unlike traditional scam detection tools which primarily look at a specific piece of content, website or a suspicious phone number, Scam Radar represents a transformative step in personal cybersecurity. It analyzes different communications methods used by scammers in a coordinated fashion such as SMS, websites, and messaging apps along with potential user behaviors that together may lead to the targeting of a potential victim by a scammer.

This new capability is trained on many of the typical sequences used by scammers; when any of these tactics are detected, users will receive timely alerts and tailored guidance early in the scam targeting process to interrupt the work of the scammer and help consumers avoid potential financial loss or exposure of their personal information.

Silent guardian, real-time defender

Trend Micro found that 27% of victims had been targeted by scams related to online shopping while 22% said it was related to an attractive investment or way to earn money quickly.

Additionally, 60% of all respondents reported having been targeted but not necessarily falling for the scam with 26% reporting they were targeted by someone purporting to be an official government organization.

Scam Radar works seamlessly in the background, providing round-the-clock monitoring of scam tactics typically used in investment, government impersonation, shopping, loan and delivery scams. Consumers are warned at both early and later stages of a scam targeting scheme, giving the user enough time to act as soon as possible; Scam Radar also continues to provide protection, warnings and guidance if a user proceeds to follow the scammer’s intended path.

With the recent wave of publicized data breaches along with current geopolitical uncertainty, cybercriminals could be taking advantage of this moment and of any illegitimately obtained personal information to target millions of consumers with highly targeted scams.

While 52% of consumers who claimed they had been targeted but not victimized said they could easily identify the work of scammers, the increased access to personal information by cybercriminals will make their job easier and harder to distinguish by even the most tech-savvy.

Trend Micro recommends consumers use a triple protection approach: vigilance over what they are consuming online and how they are consuming it, good digital habits such as strong password practices or employing a password manager, and finally, utilizing technology tools that are both effective and cost-efficient in supplementing their good digital habits.

With Scam Radar, users gain a valuable digital ally – one that detects deception in real time and enables faster, safer decision-making. It is also a practical tool for individuals helping loved ones navigate digital threats, such as elderly family members or those less familiar with scam tactics.