Verax Protect uncovers and mitigates GenAI risks

Verax AI announced Verax Protect, a solution suitable even for companies in highly regulated industries, aiming to help large enterprises uncover and mitigate GenAI risks, including unintended leaks of sensitive data.

As companies race to embrace the productivity potential of GenAI, they’re also increasingly exposed to the risks associated with this technology. One of the most pressing risks is data leakage – employees including sensitive data or proprietary information in GenAI prompts, and thereby unintentionally leaking it to external third-party tools.

Over 40% of US businesses now have paid subscriptions to AI models, platforms and tools – up from just 5% in 2023 – while 30% of organizations currently using AI have already experienced AI-related security incidents. Compounding concern, these threats are becoming increasingly costly: the global average cost of a data breach surged to an all-time high of $4.88 million in 2024, marking a 10% rise year-on-year.

Verax Protect empowers enterprises to unlock the benefits of AI without compromising their strict data privacy and broader cybersecurity practices.

Key capabilities of Verax Protect:

Prevent sensitive data from leaking into third-party AI tools: AI tools encourage users to input as much data as possible into them in order to maximise their productivity benefits. This often leads to proprietary and sensitive data being shared with unvetted third-party providers.

Prevent AI tools from exposing information to users that they are not authorized to access: The increasing use of AI tools to generate internal reports and summarize sensitive company documents opens the door to oversharing data, raising the risk of other employees seeing information they’re not meant to access.

Enforce organizational policies on AI: In contrast to the currently popular —but largely ineffective—methods of ensuring employee compliance with AI policies, such as training sessions and reminder pop-up banners, Verax Protect enables automatic enforcement of corporate AI policies, preventing both accidental and deliberate violations.

Comply with security and data protection certifications. Many compliance certifications, such as those dealing with GDPR in Europe or sector-specific laws in the U.S. like HIPAA for healthcare or GLBA for financial services require evidence of an effort to safeguard sensitive and private data. Gen AI adoption makes such efforts more difficult to implement and even harder to demonstrate. Verax Protect helps to prove that sensitive and private data is safeguarded even when AI is used.

“GenAI is a double-edged sword. It promises unprecedented gains in productivity, but it also introduces unprecedented risks. With Verax Protect, we’re enabling enterprises to stay competitive by leveraging the power of AI without compromising the security, privacy, and compliance of their most sensitive data,” said Leo Feinberg, CEO of Verax AI.

Verax AI’s latest product builds on the deep experience of its co-founders Leo Feinberg and Oren Gev, CTO, who have previously launched and scaled several successful technology businesses, including CloudEndure – a cloud migration and disaster recovery company later acquired by Amazon Web Services for $250 million.

The company also offers Verax Explore and Verax Control, which help companies to get visibility and control of their internal and external AI tools. The company’s latest offering, Verax Protect, is an enterprise-grade, real-time oversight and risk mitigation tool tailored for enterprise use in the AI age. It addresses the most pressing and fast-moving AI cybersecurity threats companies are facing today.

The solution integrates seamlessly with internal systems and offers granular controls that align with both technical security requirements and organizational policies.