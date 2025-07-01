Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 1, 2025

Application Security Engineer

Fireblocks | Israel | Hybrid

As an Application Security Engineer, you will improve and secure the company’s continuous integration and deployment pipelines through CI/CD security hardening. You will operate, fine-tune, and customize security tooling such as Snyk, Apiiro, and other application security platforms to reduce false positives and enhance threat detection.

Application Security Engineer

Cambridge University Press & Assessment | Philippines | On-site

As an Application Security Engineer, you will embed secure coding practices and SDLC-aligned security measures within the company’s development teams. You will support CI/CD security integration and validate the DevSecOps pipeline. You will lead threat modeling, risk prioritization, and vulnerability tracking efforts. Additionally, you will review code and support penetration testing to identify and mitigate risks. You will also design secure API configurations, server setups, and access controls.

Application Security Engineer

Huwei Holding | Malaysia | On-site

As an Application Security Engineer, you will perform dynamic and static analysis on the company’s mobile applications (Android/iOS) to uncover potential vulnerabilities. You will simulate attack vectors such as MITM, code injection, and tampering to assess the applications’ resilience. Additionally, you will identify and report security flaws, including issues with SSL pinning, obfuscation, and data storage leaks.

CISO

Triple-A | Spain | Hybrid

As a CISO, you will develop, implement, and monitor a comprehensive information security and risk management strategy and program specifically tailored for Triple-A’s French and EU operations, while ensuring alignment with the global cybersecurity framework. Identify, evaluate, and mitigate information security risks across French/EU operations. Conduct regular risk assessments, vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and business impact analyses.

CISO

IAG Loyalty | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a CISO, you will standardise information security policies, frameworks, and controls across all entities, while allowing flexibility for business specific regulations. Lead the design and operation of shared security services between IAG Loyalty and IAG airlines (e.g., threat detection, incident response, intel management, data sharing) at the group level. Establish clear escalation protocols and cross-company incident response procedures.

Cloud Security Researcher

OX Security | Israel | Hybrid

As a Cloud Security Researcher, you will lead deep-dive research projects into the company’s cloud environments, services, and misconfigurations. You will identify and explore security gaps across major cloud providers such as AWS, GCP, and Azure. Additionally, you will conduct offensive simulations to validate risks and assess their business impact.

Cybersecurity & Web App Specialist (PCI Compliance | CISSP)

LightGreen Tech | UAE | On-site

As a Cybersecurity & Web App Specialist (PCI Compliance | CISSP), you will lead or support PCI DSS assessments, compliance initiatives, and audit preparation. Contribute to secure web application development, code reviews, and architecture guidance. Communicate risks, strategies, and technical decisions to both technical and non-technical stakeholders.

Cybersecurity Incident Manager

Cisco | United Kingdom | On-site

As a Cybersecurity Incident Manager, you will lead all phases of incident response, including detection, analysis, containment, eradication, recovery and communication. Act as the primary decision-maker during cybersecurity incidents, coordinating efforts across technical and business teams. Ensure adherence to the organization’s incident response framework and regulatory requirements.

Cyber Security Engineer

Port of Townsville | Australia | On-site

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will research, design and implement, and maintain cyber security controls to support security policies and frameworks. Monitor security systems and alerts and contribute to the analysis of unusual activity and potential threats. Respond to security-related incidents, including triage and escalation of security events.

Cyber Security Expert

SMEC | India | On-site

As a Cyber Security Expert, you will develop and implement cybersecurity frameworks and strategies for the smart metering infrastructure. Perform regular risk assessments, vulnerability scans, and penetration testing across AMI systems. Establish incident response protocols, including threat detection, response, and recovery plans.

Cyber Security Manager

University of Guelph | Canada | On-site

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will develop and implement cybersecurity policies and procedures to protect CBG’s data assets and infrastructure. Oversee the configuration, maintenance, and monitoring of network, system, and application security controls. Lead risk assessments and security audits to evaluate vulnerabilities and develop mitigative measures. Respond to and manage cybersecurity incidents, coordinating with internal and external stakeholders.

Embedded Security Specialist

Exein | Italy | Hybrid

As an Embedded Security Specialist, you will design and implement security agents tailored specifically for real-time operating systems (RTOS) on microcontrollers, monitoring internals such as memory management, task scheduling, interrupt handling, and state transitions. Prototype, evaluate, and refine embedded security technologies targeted for RTOS-based devices.

Information Security Manager

Dublin City University | Ireland | Hybrid

As an Information Security Manager, you will develop, implement, and maintain a comprehensive information security strategy aligned with the University’s mission and risk appetite. Drive regular security assessments, vulnerability scanning, and penetration testing to identify and remediate security weaknesses. Develop and enforce information security policies, standards, and guidelines, ensuring compliance with University policies and procedures, relevant regulations and industry best practices.

Information Security Officer

Prinzhorn Group | Austria | Hybrid

As an Information Security Officer, you will be responsible for the further development of the company’s ISMS and ensuring compliance with ISO 27001 and NIS-2 requirements. You will participate in the development and continuous improvement of security policies, standards, and processes at the group level. Additionally, you will conduct risk assessments, audits, and gap analyses, as well as support the implementation of corrective actions.

IT Security and Compliance Specialist (Cloud)

State of North Carolina | USA | Hybrid

As an IT Security and Compliance Specialist (Cloud), you will manage and support secure deployment, maintenance, and troubleshooting of AWS cloud infrastructure for DHHS and client projects. Design and implement automated systems to monitor, detect, and analyze threats across multiple cloud environments. Assist with developing privacy and security policies, procedures, and governance documentation. Perform cloud security assessments and vulnerability scans across AWS, Azure, GCP, and hybrid environments.

IT Security Architect/Specialist

Credit Europe Bank | Romania | On-site

As an IT Security Architect/Specialist, you will drive the company’s security architecture, framework, and technical roadmap. You will design and monitor controls to protect information systems and configure security tools for systems and networks. You will ensure compliance, conduct vulnerability assessments, and coordinate penetration tests to address security risks.

Senior Application Security Engineer

Iterable | USA | Remote

As a Senior Application Security Engineer, you will perform risk assessments, architectural designs, threat models, code reviews, and more—pragmatically balancing security with other business considerations. Build and enhance automated security testing frameworks, incorporating tools like static and dynamic analysis to identify vulnerabilities early in the development process. Drive the integration of security tools into the CI/CD pipeline, ensuring continuous monitoring and automated threat detection across applications and infrastructure.

Senior Cloud Security Architect

Deutsche Post und DHL | Germany | Hybrid

As a Senior Cloud Security Architect, you will define cybersecurity technical standards, logical security architecture, security requirements as well as configuration baselines for IaaS/PaaS/SaaS. Conduct risk assessments for technical security architectures (costs, benefits, risk minimization, etc.), identify gaps, remediation paths, and technological solutions.

Senior Cloud Security Engineer

Intercom | Ireland | Hybrid

As Senior Cloud Security Engineer, you will leverage cloud-native security tools along with EDR and SIEM to enhance security posture. Develop strategies, frameworks, automations and processes to advance the Detection and Response program. Create Protective and Detective controls using open-source and closed-source intelligence sources to address gaps and detect potential intrusions.

Senior Information Security Officer

Council of Europe | France | On-site

As a Senior Information Security Officer, you will develop and execute an enterprise-wide security strategy aligned with business objectives. Secure on-premise networks, firewalls, and intrusion detection/prevention systems (IDS/IPS). Lead security incident response, including forensic analysis, threat hunting, and mitigation.

Senior Operational Technology Security Engineer

Nokia | Canada | Remote

As a Senior Operational Technology Security Engineer, you will design, implement, configure, and manage OT security tools and solutions. Configure and troubleshoot OT security infrastructure devices with an emphasis on balancing the security, life safety, and operational needs. Identify and implement solutions to automate repeatable and reliable OT security and operations tasks.

Senior Threat Analyst, Mandiant Threat Intelligence Services

Mandiant (Google Cloud) | USA | On-site

As a Senior Threat Analyst, Mandiant Threat Intelligence Services, you will evaluate current and emerging tools and best-practices for tracking advanced persistent threats, TTPs of attacker’s motivations, industry and attacker trends. Perform operational, and tactical research and all-source analysis tailored to the client’s vertical, geographic footprint, and network mapping to produce timely and tailored intelligence.

Threat Intelligence Lead

National Payments Corporation | India | On-site

As a Threat Intelligence Lead, you will monitor and track emerging cyber threats, including nation-state actors, cybercriminal groups, and hacktivists. dentify and mitigate digital risks related to brand reputation, social media threats, impersonation, and fraudulent activities. Investigate advanced persistent threats (APTs) and targeted attacks using frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK and Cyber Kill Chain.