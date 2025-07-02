Exabeam Nova Advisor Agent equips security leaders with a real-time strategic planning engine

Exabeam announced a major expansion of its integrated multi-agent AI system Exabeam Nova that now equips security leaders with a real-time strategic planning engine and boardroom communication tool.

The Exabeam Nova Advisor Agent is the AI capability designed to turn security data into a strategy that CISOs can defend in the boardroom. Translating complex security metrics into business-relevant terms has been a long-standing challenge, making it difficult to demonstrate risk reduction, prove the value of security investments, and show measurable progress. The new Exabeam Nova Advisor Agent solves that problem.

Exabeam Nova is now the only agentic AI that empowers security leaders to:

Build strategic plans: Automatically generate data-backed roadmaps using daily posture assessments, MITRE ATT&CK coverage, and organizational security data.

Automatically generate data-backed roadmaps using daily posture assessments, MITRE ATT&CK coverage, and organizational security data. Communicate with the executive team and board: Generate boardroom-ready summaries that reframe technical metrics into business outcomes, enabling leadership to understand progress, support investment decisions, and evaluate ROI.

Generate boardroom-ready summaries that reframe technical metrics into business outcomes, enabling leadership to understand progress, support investment decisions, and evaluate ROI. Identify and prioritize gaps: Uncover issues like missing log sources, misconfigurations, and ineffective threat detection content that weakens security posture.

Uncover issues like missing log sources, misconfigurations, and ineffective threat detection content that weakens security posture. Run what-if analysis: Simulate adjustments or additions to security tooling and detection capabilities to evaluate how proposed actions close gaps and improve security posture.

Simulate adjustments or additions to security tooling and detection capabilities to evaluate how proposed actions close gaps and improve security posture. Track and improve maturity: Benchmark security posture daily, monitor measurable improvements, and align security operations with long-term organizational goals.

“AI in cybersecurity has been mostly about analyzing and responding to alerts, but that’s not enough anymore,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “Exabeam Nova has expanded to become something larger. It’s the first and only AI system that includes an agent built for the CISO. Exabeam Nova doesn’t just tell security leaders where they stand, it diagnoses where they’re at-risk, maps a plan to improve, and arms leaders with the facts to explain decisions to their executive team and board.”

“We’re more focused than ever on delivering intelligent, outcomes-driven security solutions that scale with today’s threats, and anticipate tomorrow’s,” said Chris O’Malley, CEO of Exabeam. “Security teams are woefully underfunded and asked to do more with less, yet threats continue to multiply. Exabeam Nova is creating a historic shift in how SOCs operate — moving from reactive alert chasing to strategic process optimization. What we’re hearing from customers is clear: they trust Exabeam Nova. It’s accurate, reliable, and delivers the real, measurable outcomes they’ve been waiting for.”

With the addition of the Exabeam Nova Advisor Agent, Exabeam Nova now includes six agents purpose-built to automate decisions, streamline investigations, and deliver continuous benchmarking of program effectiveness with clear, prioritized recommendations to drive improvement.

Embedded into the foundation of the New-Scale Security Operations Platform, Exabeam Nova is deeply integrated into the complete threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) workflow. Unlike vendors that bolt AI onto outdated infrastructure, Exabeam Nova was developed from the ground up as a coordinated system of agents, each aligned to a real-world SOC function to increase productivity and efficiency.

Delivering meaningful value for customers

Within 90 days of launch, Exabeam Nova users report five-times faster investigations with improved accuracy. Users overwhelmingly cite the ability to work smarter and prove the business impact of their security programs as Exabeam Nova’s greatest value.

“What really sets Exabeam Nova apart is how seamlessly the AI agents work together,” said Joep Kremer, Business Unit Director Cyber Security at ilionx. “From the moment an alert comes in, the case investigator builds a summary, the assistant helps us dig deeper, and the advisor shows how it all ties back to our overall posture. We can search in plain language, visualize trends instantly, and act on clear, prioritized insights — all in one platform. It’s like having a full team of experts working behind the scenes to keep us fast, focused, and aligned. Exabeam Nova isn’t just smart it is a game-changer for our SOC.”