Can your security stack handle AI that thinks for itself?

In this Help Net Security video, Art Poghosyan, CEO at Britive, explores the rise of agentic AI and its impact on identity security. As autonomous AI agents begin to think, act, and interact more like humans, traditional identity and access management models fall short.

From zero-trust principles to just-in-time access and behavior-based controls, Poghosyan explains why traditional security approaches aren’t enough anymore and why agentic identity platforms are becoming a must-have.