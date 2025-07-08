ParrotOS 6.4 lands with key tool updates and kernel upgrade

ParrotOS, known for its emphasis on security, privacy, and development, is widely used by cybersecurity professionals and enthusiasts alike. Version 6.4 delivers a host of updates and community-driven enhancements. The update is expected to be the final release in the 6.x branch.

The developers describe ParrotOS 6.4 as a culmination of feedback from its active user community, as well as the result of contributions from new developers who have joined the project. Key tool updates include newer versions of Metasploit, Sliver, Caido, and Empire, which are core components for penetration testing and red teaming.

The release also brings a more recent Linux kernel and the latest LTS version of Firefox, customized with Parrot’s signature privacy-focused patches.

In addition to tool and system updates, version 6.4 lays important groundwork for Parrot 7. The development team used this release cycle to rewrite and optimize several core build scripts, introducing new levels of automation designed to streamline future development and release processes. While many of these improvements are already in place, others are still being refined and will be integrated in upcoming versions.

Many ParrotOS packages are now upgraded to their latest version:

airgeddon 11.50

beef-xss 0.5.4.0

metasploit 6.4.71

powershell-empire 6.1.2

starkiller 3.0.0

netexec 1.4.0

Linux kernel 6.12.32

caido 0.48.1

Seclists 2025.2

Seclists-lite 2025.2

gbp-gef 2025.1

enum4linux-ng 1.3.4

ruby-cms-scanner 0.15.0

All the Debian compatible tools provided by Microsoft are now available for installation via apt from the official Parrot repository, they officially support Powershell 7.5, .NET runtime and SDKs from version 5 to version 9 and more.

ParrotOS is available for download here.

