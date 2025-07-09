Barracuda protects Microsoft Entra ID environment from data loss

Barracuda Networks launched Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium – a comprehensive, cost-effective solution to safeguard Microsoft Entra ID environments from accidental and malicious data loss.

With fast, reliable recovery of vital identity data, the new offering strengthens cyber resilience and helps ensure secure, uninterrupted access to business applications and services.

Seamlessly integrated with the BarracudaONE platform, Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium provides users with centralized visibility into backup status, data health and storage insights through a unified dashboard. It is built to support both single and multi-tenant environments, making it an ideal solution for IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) looking to simplify and scale identity protection management.

“Identity is the control plane of today’s digital business – any disruption can halt operations and expose organizations to security risks,” said Neal Bradbury, CPO at Barracuda. “With Entra ID Backup Premium, we are closing a critical gap in the identity protection lifecycle by adding fast, reliable recovery to our proven detection and response capabilities. Unlike point solutions that focus only on backup or monitoring, Barracuda delivers a unified, end-to-end approach that makes Entra ID protection simpler, stronger and more resilient so organizations can stay secure, compliant and operational.”

Closing the identity protection gap

As organizations increasingly rely on Microsoft’s cloud-based identity and access management platform, the risk of identity data loss – from cyberattacks or human error – continues to grow. Microsoft retains Entra ID data for only 30 days and recommends third-party backups. Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium addresses this gap with long-term, scalable data preservation, empowering organizations to recover data well beyond Microsoft’s default limits.

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium protects the 13 most essential identity components needed to maintain a secure and resilient Microsoft Entra ID environment. This includes users, groups, roles, administrative units, app registrations, audit logs, authentication and access policies, BitLocker keys, device management configurations, and more.

“As a trusted MSP, we understand how essential Microsoft 365 is to our customers’ operations – which makes protecting and restoring Entra ID security components absolutely mission-critical,” said John Quatto, channel partner manager at Zobrio. “Ransomware attacks can cripple access to users, groups and core systems. With Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium, Barracuda has closed a gap in identity and access protection. Its integration into the BarracudaONE platform delivers a comprehensive, unified cybersecurity solution that’s simple to deploy, easy to manage and built to scale – giving our customers the confidence to recover quickly and stay resilient against evolving threats.”

Easy to Deploy, Effortless to Use

The cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is built for simplicity and speed – no installation, configuration or manual patching is required. Customers connect their Microsoft 365 tenant and start backing up Entra ID data in just minutes.

Advanced search, real-time monitoring, detailed audit logs, and five levels of role-based access control (RBAC) provide the visibility and control needed to manage identity protection efficiently and securely.

Availability

Barracuda Entra ID Backup Premium is now available globally through Barracuda’s extensive network of resellers and MSPs. The solution can be purchased as a standalone offering or as a subscription with Barracuda Cloud-to-Cloud Backup.