Zenni ID Guard disrupts unwanted infrared facial tracking

Zenni Optical introduces Zenni ID Guard, a privacy-focused lens technology that reflects near-infrared light to help disrupt unwanted tracking. It’s a shield for your face, built right into your everyday glasses, all at an accessible price.

The growing use of infrared-based biometric surveillance and facial recognition, often used without your knowledge, has sparked global privacy concerns. Zenni ID Guard is pioneering an accessible eyewear solution to disrupt this unwanted tracking, identifiable by its subtle iridescent pink sheen – the visible sign your privacy is protected.

“We live in a world where our faces are becoming a form of digital currency. From security cameras to biometric scans, invisible infrared light is being used to track us, often without our knowledge,” says Dr. Steven Lee, Zenni’s Director of Digital Innovation. “Zenni ID Guard empowers you to take back control, giving you better ownership over your digital rights and personal security in an increasingly surveilled world. Zenni ID Guard offers a practical, wearable solution to help manage how your biometric data is collected.”

Privacy you can wear: Zenni ID Guard offers next level peace of mind. Its advanced anti-infrared coating directly reflects invisible IR light, disrupting systems that rely on IR for facial and iris mapping. In extensive testing, the lens reflected up to 80% of near-infrared wavelengths, a key indicator of its effectiveness. This coating is also scratch resistant, reduces glare, and is water resistant, meaning your glasses are easier to clean and more comfortable to wear.

Seamless integration and advanced protection: Zenni ID Guard is now available on Zenni Blokz (blue light blocking), Clear daily standard lenses, and EyeQLenz with more lens options coming soon. It is included at no extra cost with Zenni EyeQLenz – the revolutionary multi-spectrum protection lens, offering the ultimate all-in-one solution.

The EyeQLenz with Zenni ID Guard offers multi-spectrum protection for comfortable vision indoors and outdoors:

Zenni ID Guard: Reflects near-infrared light often used by devices to collect eye biometrics—plus added protection from the sun’s IR rays. Blue-light filtering: Filters blue light to support visual comfort during screen-heavy days. Light adaptive: Darkens in sunlight, stays clear indoors, for all-day wear. 100% UV protection: Blocks UVA/UVB rays to shield your eyes outdoors.

Users may find that Zenni ID Guard can interfere with facial recognition features like Face ID and Windows Hello that rely on infrared light. This interference is a direct testament to the coating’s effectiveness in reflecting the infrared light these systems utilize, confirming its privacy-enhancing capabilities.