Sigma360 AI Investigator Agent reduces manual reviews

Sigma360 launched AI Investigator Agent, an autonomous GenAI agent that transforms how compliance teams handle risk alerts.

This innovation leverages advanced AI and entity resolution models to clear easily identifiable false positives, reducing manual match reviews by up to 90% and enabling analysts to focus on genuine threats.

The agent addresses one of the most persistent challenges in financial crime compliance: dealing with overwhelming volumes of alerts that drain valuable analyst time and expertise. Through intelligent automation, the AI Investigator Agent empowers teams to screen at scale, processing higher volumes of alerts without exhausting current resources.

“Compliance teams are drowning in false positives and alerts, which means they spend more time on cumbersome match review and less time on analyzing actual risk,” said Stuart Jones Jr., CEO of Sigma360. “Our AI Investigator Agent fundamentally changes how, and how quickly, alerts are dispositioned, allowing skilled analysts to focus on what they do best: investigating critical risks and protecting their organizations from financial crime. This represents Sigma360’s commitment to making risk screening faster, smarter, and better.”

The AI Investigator Agent delivers significant benefits to compliance teams through:

Automated match review : Instantly reviews easily cleared matches that traditionally require manual processing, freeing analysts for higher-value investigative work.

: Instantly reviews easily cleared matches that traditionally require manual processing, freeing analysts for higher-value investigative work. Scalable screening : Allows teams to process exponentially more alerts without increasing workload.

: Allows teams to process exponentially more alerts without increasing workload. Full transparency: Offers complete explainability and auditability for every decision, viewable in the AI Oversight Dashboard.

Anti-financial crime departments have steered away from large-scale adverse media screening due to unmanageable volumes of alerts, resulting in real risks being missed. Sigma360 also solves this problem with the AI Investigator Agent, which enables highly configurable adverse media screening. The agent focuses only on relevant and material risks that organizations care about based on risk appetite, reducing case processing time and speeding up adverse media review processes.

Automating match review with complete oversight

The AI Investigator Agent is fully configurable to either provide explainable match recommendations or auto-close alerts, adapting to your organization’s workflow and internal compliance policies.

When teams work alongside the agent, they can refer to the Entity Recommendations popup to access comprehensive decision intelligence, including match strength scores, entity risk scores, and detailed explanations of the reasoning behind each AI-driven decision. This feature gives compliance teams full control over screening outcomes. They can accept, reject, or modify AI recommendations while maintaining regulatory compliance and audit readiness.

The integrated AI Oversight Dashboard provides real-time monitoring of agent’s performance, tracking efficiency gains and analyst overrides to ensure complete visibility into AI Investigator Agent decision-making processes.

Built for modern compliance challenges

Sigma360 is currently offering the AI Investigator Agent as a feature add-on to the company’s existing flagship screening platform. It can be configured to operate either on-demand or as a continuous background process, streamlining risk team effectiveness without compromising established regulatory workflows.

Effectively integrating out-of-the-box screening software, world class data and intelligence and easily toggled Agentic AI, Sigma360’s AI Investigator Agent sets the new benchmark for AI-driven financial compliance solutions. Sigma360 delivers faster returns through comprehensive risk coverage, accelerated processing, and continuous model evaluation backed by industry expertise.

The agent builds on Sigma360’s continued investment in AI and GenAI technologies and reinforces Sigma360’s position in intelligent risk screening and monitoring solutions.