New MITRE framework takes aim at crypto threats

MITRE has introduced AADAPT (Adversarial Actions in Digital Asset Payment Technologies), a new cybersecurity framework designed to tackle vulnerabilities in digital financial ecosystems, including cryptocurrency platforms.

Modeled after the MITRE ATT&CK framework, AADAPT offers developers, policymakers, and financial institutions a structured approach to identifying, analyzing, and mitigating threats tied to digital asset payment technologies.

Drawing on insights from over 150 sources across government, industry, and academia, the framework maps adversarial tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) targeting critical components such as consensus mechanisms and smart contracts.

“Digital payment assets like cryptocurrency are set to transform the future of global finance, but their security challenges cannot be ignored,” said Wen Masters, VP of cyber technologies at MITRE. “With AADAPT, MITRE is empowering stakeholders to adopt robust security measures that not only safeguard their assets but also build trust across the ecosystem.”

The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies has ushered in increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, including double-spending attacks, phishing campaigns, and ransomware incidents affecting businesses, governments, and individuals alike.

Smaller entities such as local governments, municipalities, and under-resourced organizations are especially at risk, often lacking the means to implement robust cybersecurity defenses. AADAPT aims to close this gap by offering actionable guidance and tools tailored to the unique challenges of this segment of the financial ecosystem.