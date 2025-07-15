At-Bay MXDR boosts security for mid-market and small businesses

At-Bay launched its new Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) platform, designed to give mid-market and small businesses access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity at an affordable cost.

Spanning endpoint, cloud, identity, and email, At-Bay Stance MXDR provided by At-Bay Security, gives organizations cybersecurity and proactive threat detection to stop attacks before they happen. According to claims data, 90% of all mid-market and small business cyber claims can be mitigated with At-Bay’s MXDR platform1.

“Detection technologies have never been more effective, but most companies lack the resources and expertise to make them a good investment,” said Travis Mercier, Head of Managed Detection and Response at At-Bay Security. “Our MXDR platform bridges that gap by combining best-in-class detection with expert-led response. It’s purpose-built for today’s fragmented threat landscape and delivers a depth of service that’s typically unattainable in the mid-to-small business market.”

Today, At-Bay also announced a strategic alliance with AI-powered security provider SentinelOne. At-Bay Stance’s newest integration with SentinelOne’s Singularity™ Platform enables end-to-end protection from endpoints, and user identity, to cloud infrastructure and workloads, all through a single unified platform.

“Mid-sized and small businesses face the same threats as large enterprises, but often without the same security resources or expertise. By partnering with At-Bay, we’re extending the reach of SentinelOne’s AI-driven protection to this underserved segment—through a scalable and easy-to-deploy MXDR offering that delivers real results,” said Tracy Ryan, VP, Global Alliances, SentinelOne.

In 2024, the cyber insurance claim frequency among mid-market and small businesses rose by more than 15% according to At-Bay’s 2025 InsurSec Report. Businesses with revenue between $100-$500M saw the sharpest uptick, with a 48% increase in claim frequency compared to 2023. At-Bay’s MXDR platform is purpose-built to reduce the number of cyber incidents these businesses experience, providing 24/7 threat monitoring and full-service remediation.