Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 15, 2025

Application Penetration Tester

Tata Consultancy Services | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As an Application Penetration Tester, you will perform in-depth manual testing of web applications and APIs. You’ll work with clients to define scope and understand application functionality. After testing, you’ll deliver clear reports outlining vulnerabilities, risks, and remediation steps, and present findings to clients. You’ll also retest resolved issues to ensure fixes are effective and meet security standards.

Cyber Security Architect

Sky | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Architect, you will design security solutions to protect systems and data, embedding security from the start of each project. You’ll identify vulnerabilities in existing systems, recommend mitigations, and ensure policies align with regulations and industry standards.

Cyber Incident Response Consultant

Control Risks | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Incident Response Consultant, you will you will lead and assist with host and network investigations, working closely with the DFIR team to deliver high-quality incident response. You will conduct threat hunting using EDR tools to trace attacker activity across systems and networks, anticipating and preventing further actions.

Cyber Security Analyst

Niagara College | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will help develop and implement security policies, standards, and training programs. You’ll manage core security operations, including monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and digital forensics. You’ll also maintain documentation for security systems and prepare technical support materials for new services.

Cyber Security Analyst

icare NSW | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will manage the development, deployment and execution of controls and defenses to ensure the security and risk mitigation of company infrastructure technology, information systems. Develop and executes security systems compliance policies and procedures. Assist with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and events, oversees incident response planning, and leads vulnerability audits and forensic investigation

Cyber Security Engineer

Space Hellas | Greece | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and manage security solutions across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. You’ll deploy Cisco NGFWs, IDS/IPS, ISE, and Secure Endpoint, implement SASE and ZTNA, manage web and email security, and enforce MFA with tools like Entra ID and Duo Security.

Cybersecurity Team Lead

Mercury | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Team Lead, you will assist in creating, updating, and enforcing security policies, ensuring alignment with industry standards and regulations. Define annual performance goals for Sec Ops team members, conducting regular performance reviews, offering constructive feedback to assist in career development. Conduct vulnerability assessments and support regular security audits.