Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 15, 2025
Application Penetration Tester
Tata Consultancy Services | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details
As an Application Penetration Tester, you will perform in-depth manual testing of web applications and APIs. You’ll work with clients to define scope and understand application functionality. After testing, you’ll deliver clear reports outlining vulnerabilities, risks, and remediation steps, and present findings to clients. You’ll also retest resolved issues to ensure fixes are effective and meet security standards.
Cyber Security Architect
Sky | Italy | Hybrid – View job details
As a Cyber Security Architect, you will design security solutions to protect systems and data, embedding security from the start of each project. You’ll identify vulnerabilities in existing systems, recommend mitigations, and ensure policies align with regulations and industry standards.
Cyber Incident Response Consultant
Control Risks | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details
As a Cyber Incident Response Consultant, you will you will lead and assist with host and network investigations, working closely with the DFIR team to deliver high-quality incident response. You will conduct threat hunting using EDR tools to trace attacker activity across systems and networks, anticipating and preventing further actions.
Cyber Security Analyst
Niagara College | Canada | Hybrid – View job details
As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will help develop and implement security policies, standards, and training programs. You’ll manage core security operations, including monitoring, threat detection, incident response, and digital forensics. You’ll also maintain documentation for security systems and prepare technical support materials for new services.
Cyber Security Analyst
icare NSW | Australia | Hybrid – View job details
As a Cyber Security Analyst, you will manage the development, deployment and execution of controls and defenses to ensure the security and risk mitigation of company infrastructure technology, information systems. Develop and executes security systems compliance policies and procedures. Assist with cybersecurity vulnerabilities, threats and events, oversees incident response planning, and leads vulnerability audits and forensic investigation
Cyber Security Engineer
Space Hellas | Greece | On-site – View job details
As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and manage security solutions across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. You’ll deploy Cisco NGFWs, IDS/IPS, ISE, and Secure Endpoint, implement SASE and ZTNA, manage web and email security, and enforce MFA with tools like Entra ID and Duo Security.
Cybersecurity Team Lead
Mercury | Ireland | On-site – View job details
As a Cybersecurity Team Lead, you will assist in creating, updating, and enforcing security policies, ensuring alignment with industry standards and regulations. Define annual performance goals for Sec Ops team members, conducting regular performance reviews, offering constructive feedback to assist in career development. Conduct vulnerability assessments and support regular security audits.
Gartner | USA | On-site – View job details
As a Director Consulting, Cloud Security, you will conduct detailed cloud security assessments, ensuring alignment with industry frameworks. Develop and implement cloud-native security architectures for platforms like AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, incorporating zero-trust principles, IAM, and data encryption strategies. Create and implement cloud security policies, IT controls, and governance frameworks tailored to organizational needs.
Information Security Manager
ZEISS Group | Germany | On-site – View job details
As an Information Security Manager, you will define, develop, and review security policies, procedures, and related documentation in collaboration with subject matter experts. You’ll recommend and implement measures to ensure compliance with ISO 27001 and other relevant frameworks. You’ll also enhance the risk management process and conduct security risk assessments to ensure effective risk treatment.
Information Security Officer
Luminus | Belgium | Hybrid – View job details
As an Information Security Officer, you will lead the development and maintenance of IT security policies, standards, and controls. You’ll coordinate internal audits, support external audits, and manage third-party risk assessments. You’ll also handle IT risk assessments and oversee GRC activities, including vendor risk and compliance. Collaborating with departments like Procurement, IT, Legal, and HR, you’ll help embed security throughout the organization.
Manager, Security Standards and Compliance
Crown Castle | USA | Hybrid – View job details
As a Manager, Security Standards and Compliance, you will develop and manage an information security risk and vulnerability management program including development, evaluation, and adherence to multiple areas of practice. Develop a risk strategy that identifies and classifies risks, defines appropriate tolerances, prioritizes mitigation activities, and measures risk levels using the NIST CSF Framework. Establish and oversee formal vulnerability management, penetration testing and security posture assessment programs.
NETTN Cybersecurity Manager
HII | USA | On-site – View job details
As a NETTN Cybersecurity Manager, you will perform analysis of cybersecurity directives, policies, and instructions. Conduct analysis of Assured Compliance Assessment Solution (ACAS) vulnerability scans and Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) to assess the cyber security posture of the networks and systems of the Navy Continuous Training Environment (NCTE). Create customized scanning/testing configurations within testing tools to suit security configuration requirements.
Network Security Engineer
Yottaworld | Italy | On-site – View job details
As a Network Security Engineer, you will implement security changes, troubleshoot network issues, and maintain infrastructure for smooth operations. You’ll deploy new network and security devices, support new site setups, and assist in designing or upgrading security solutions. Collaboration with other teams for troubleshooting and implementation is also part of your role.
Penetration Tester
Check Point Software | Israel | Remote – View job details
As a Penetration Tester, you will conduct penetration testing on applications and network environments to identify vulnerabilities and security gaps. Develop and document testing plans and penetration test reports with clear findings and recommendations. Perform reconnaissance and network surveys to assess target environments. Research security tools, exploits, and emerging threats, contributing to blogs and knowledge-sharing initiatives.
Security Engineer
Ageras | France | On-site – View job details
As a Security Engineer, you will enhance product security by reviewing architecture, infrastructure, and code, ensuring alignment with security standards and regulations. You’ll hunt for vulnerabilities through penetration testing, bug bounties, and continuous monitoring. You’ll detect and respond to threats by optimizing security tools, conduct incident investigations and forensics, and automate security checks to maintain compliance with frameworks like CIS and NIST CSF.
Security Engineer Intern
Bending Spoons | United Kingdom | Remote – View job details
As a Security Engineer Intern, you will run security audits, identifying security loopholes and opportunities to enhance the effectiveness of security strategies. Perform internal vulnerability testing, uncovering any weaknesses in the systems and implementing countermeasures to ensure the integrity of all data. Identify company-wide security challenges. Design and implement solutions to strengthen protection and streamline security practices across IT and infrastructure areas.
Senior Cloud Security Engineer Google Cloud
PSI Software | Germany | On-site – View job details
As a Senior Cloud Security Engineer Google Cloud, you will design and implement secure architectures for GCP-based systems, services, and applications. Ensure cloud resources comply to company policies and requirements. Develop and maintain cloud security policies, procedures, and standards. Conduct security threat and risk assessments to ensure cloud infrastructure and applications are secure.
Senior Cybersecurity Engineer
Tungsten Automation | India | On-site – View job details
As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer, you will participate in detecting, investigating, and resolving security events.
Lead computer security incident response activities for highly complex events, help implement log source integration to SIEM. Conduct or assist with forensic investigations and preservation of electronic data from a wide range of information technology environments and platforms
Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – Regulations, Risk & Compliance
SPH Media | Singapore | On-site – View job details
As a Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – Regulations, Risk & Compliance, you will develop, review and maintain enterprise-wide information security framework, policies and standards aligned with industry standards and best practices, regulatory obligations and business objectives. Conduct cybersecurity risk assessments for both IT and OT environments; identify, document, and monitor cybersecurity risks across the enterprise.
Senior Cybsersecurity Governance Analyst
Emirates | UAE | On-site – View job details
As a Senior Cybsersecurity Governance Analyst, you will lead the development and improvement of cybersecurity frameworks, policies, assurance programs, and IT continuity plans. You’ll oversee the implementation and management of security controls by collaborating with technical and business teams. You will also drive risk management through regular compliance reviews, audits, and continuity testing.
Senior Engineer, OT Cyber Security
MODEC | Singapore | On-site – View job details
As a Senior Engineer, OT Cyber Security, you will focusing on implementing and maintaining a defence in depth security posture and securely connecting previously isolated Systems and Equipment within OT networks to the Enterprise IT environment. You will assist with the development and sustainment of processes and methodologies for data handling, which in-turn assists the management of tactical and strategic interactions between Technology & Autonomy and other business units across the organization.
Senior Threat Hunter
CyberProof | France | Hybrid – View job details
As a Senior Threat Hunter, you will drive hunting and analysis against the available dataset from various sources including, network, endpoint, and cloud environments to look for indicators of security breaches. Leverage internal and external resources to research threats, vulnerabilities, and intelligence on various attackers and attack techniques, to form hunting workflows and mitigation steps.
Threat Intelligence Analyst
ENOC | UAE | On-site – View job details
As a Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will identify cyber threats, trends, and new developments on various cyber security topics by analyzing raw intelligence and data. Monitor the external threat environment for emerging threats, and advise relevant stakeholders on the appropriate courses of action. Effectively recognize threats by performing relevant research and data analysis using both internal and external tools and resources.
Threat Hunting Associate Vice President
MUFG | USA | On-site – View job details
As a Threat Hunting Associate Vice President, you will focus on proactively hunting for threat actor’s tactics, techniques, procedures, and behaviors based on threat intelligence and formed hypotheses. You will use your knowledge of networking, operating systems, SIEM, EDR and threat hunting tools to find adversaries, identify gaps in detection and cyber hygiene and recommend improvements to detection rules. You will assist in incident response with threat actor behavior, IoC hunting, track and measure value of threat hunting activity.
Threat Intelligence & Hunting Analyst
Deliveroo | India | On-site – View job details
As a Threat Intelligence & Hunting Analyst, you will develop detailed and actionable threat intelligence and threat hunting reports for internal and external stakeholders. Perform proactive threat hunting activities in IT environment based on your own research, to identify evidence of malicious activity. Analyse EDR, Cloud and SAAS log data for evidence of malicious activity and take action as required.