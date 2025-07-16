Update Google Chrome to fix actively exploited zero-day (CVE-2025-6558)

For the fifth time this year, Google has patched a Chrome zero-day vulnerability (CVE-2025-6558) exploited by attackers in the wild.

About CVE-2025-6558

CVE-2025-6558 is a high-severity vulnerability that stems from incorrect validation of untrusted input in ANGLE – the Almost Native Graphics Layer Engine used by the browser – and GPU, Chrome’s Graphics Processing Unit that accelerates rendering tasks.

Reported on June 23 by Google Threat Analysis Group researchers Clément Lecigne and Vlad Stolyarov, CVE-2025-6558 is apparently being actively exploited by attackers to escape Chrome’s sandbox — the security feature that isolates each browser tab and plugin in a separate process, restricts what malicious websites can do, and limits the potential impact of other security vulnerabilities.

According to NIST’s CVE entry, to trigger the flaw, targeted users would have to be tricked into visiting a specially crafted HTML page.

Google hasn’t said what the attackers’ ultimate goal is, but given that Google TAG reported the flaw, it’s likely that the vulnerability is being leveraged by state-sponsored threat actors or a mercenary spyware vendors.

Get the update

CVE-2025-6558 and two other flaws – CVE-2025-7656, an integer overflow bug in the V8 engine, and CVE-2025-7657, a user-after-free flaw in the WebRTC feature – affect:

Google Chrome for Windows and macOS prior to v138.0.7204.157/.158

Google Chrome for Linux prior to v138.0.7204.157

Those newest version will be rolled out in the coming days and weeks, and users would do well to upgrade as soon as possible. (If you have the auto-updating feature enabled, you just need to restart the browser once the update is available.)

“Microsoft is aware of the recent exploits existing in the wild. We are actively working on releasing a security fix [for the Chromium-based Edge browser],” the Redmond-based company stated on Tuesday.

Other Chromium-based browsers – Brave, Opera, Vivaldi – are likely to get fixes for this zero-day soon.

