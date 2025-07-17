Akeyless SecretlessAI protects machine-to-machine communication

Akeyless has launched Akeyless SecretlessAI, a solution purpose-built to secure AI agents and Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, these autonomous systems are increasingly entrusted with accessing sensitive data, APIs, and internal tools to fulfill their tasks. This shift demands a new security paradigm — one that protects machine-to-machine communication at scale, without compromising agility or trust.

AI agents now operate in dynamic, distributed environments and frequently act on behalf of users or other systems. To function effectively, these agents must access a wide array of resources — including applications across multiple cloud environments, internal databases, Large Language Models (LLMs), and various external and internal tools.

However, their access to this critical infrastructure often relies on static credentials, embedded secrets, or manually rotated tokens — posing significant security and operational risks. As the number and complexity of AI agents surge, the industry faces a crisis of secret sprawl, hardcoded credentials, limited auditability, and the unmanageable burden of rotating secrets across thousands of entities.

Akeyless SecretlessAI addresses this urgent challenge by eliminating the need to embed secrets in code, containers, or pipelines. Instead, it introduces dynamic, just-in-time secrets provisioning, where AI agents and MCP servers authenticate using verifiable machine identities — such as cloud IAM roles or Kubernetes service accounts.

Akeyless extends traditional secrets management by integrating with advanced identity frameworks like SPIFFE (Secure Production Identity Framework for Everyone) through its SPIRE plugins, enabling a ‘secretless’ authentication model for workloads. Additionally, Akeyless offers built-in PKI-as-a-Service capabilities that automate the lifecycle of certificates, including issuance, renewal, and revocation, all within a secure and scalable SaaS platform.

Based on centrally managed policies, Akeyless provisions ephemeral, tightly scoped secrets at runtime. This approach drastically reduces the window of compromise and supports zero trust and least privilege principles.

The solution offers comprehensive auditing and centralized governance, providing visibility into every request and action. It enables policy-based access control and full lifecycle automation, empowering security and DevOps teams to enforce compliance without slowing innovation.

“AI agents are autonomous actors that interact with other machines, make decisions, and execute tasks independently,” said Oded Hareven, CEO of Akeyless. “To secure this new frontier, we need to rethink authentication and authorization for machine identities. SecretlessAI is our answer to this urgent market need. It delivers the trust, scalability, and agility that organizations require to safely embrace the AI revolution. We’re proud to lead this transformation.”

As the industry reorients around AI-first architectures, the need for secure, scalable, and automated machine-to-machine authentication and authorization is becoming mission-critical. Akeyless SecretlessAI meets this need with a modern, cloud-native approach that safeguards sensitive interactions, protects infrastructure, and enables enterprises to scale AI operations with confidence.