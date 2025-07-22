Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 22, 2025

CISO

Kbrw | France | Hybrid – View job details

As a CISO, you will develop risk management processes aligned with company goals and enforce cybersecurity policies compliant with ISO27001, NIS2, and SOC2. You will handle security-related RFPs, monitor security metrics and threats, manage vulnerability assessments and pentests, and define technical requirements to ensure secure product and project delivery.

Cyber Security Engineer

GodHeir Services | Philippines | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will design and implement advanced SIEM solutions like Google SecOps, Splunk, QRadar, and Microsoft Sentinel. You will deploy SOAR platforms with automated response playbooks, create correlation rules and dashboards for threat detection, and integrate data sources to optimize monitoring. You will work with SOC teams to improve workflows and perform root cause analysis to prevent incidents.

Cyber Security Incident Responder

eir | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Incident Responder, you will manage and optimize Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Defender for Cloud to maintain consistent security baselines. You will implement Microsoft Purview policies to support data governance and compliance, and collaborate with key teams to align security configurations with organizational and regulatory requirements.

Cyber Security Manager, Vulnerability Management

Heathrow | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Manager, Vulnerability Management, you will lead the end-to-end vulnerability lifecycle, from scanning and analysis to prioritization and remediation. You will manage a team of analysts, develop policies and procedures, and work closely with internal teams and partners to ensure timely resolution of vulnerabilities.

Cyber Security Team Leader

abra | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Team Leader, you will be responsible for managing and mentoring a professional cyber team, building and executing work plans, monitoring progress, and leading technological implementations. This role combines hands-on cybersecurity expertise with leadership responsibilities and collaboration with cross-functional teams.

Cybersecurity Analyst III – Senior Tier 1 SOC Analyst

TIAA | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Analyst III – Senior Tier 1 SOC Analyst, you will ensure secure systems and data, perform risk assessments and tests, develop protection plans, implement encryption and firewalls, and support audits with security recommendations.

Cybersecurity Architect

Unisys | France | Remote – View job details

As a Cybersecurity Architect, you will maintain up-to-date security architecture aligned with best practices and embed cybersecurity into solution design. You will assess security risks with business focus, apply technical controls, and stay informed on technology trends. You will create reusable security artifacts and communicate effectively to support projects and operations.

DevSecOps Engineer

Pleo | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will help scale and strengthen our security practices across cloud infrastructure and CI/CD pipelines. You’ll work closely with teams across the platform and engineering organisation to build secure-by-default tools and workflows that empower our developers to ship secure code with ease.

Director, Info Security, App, Data, Cloud Security (SaaS)

Cargill | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Director, Info Security, App, Data, Cloud Security (SaaS), you will define and lead SaaS security standards, align them with business goals, and manage a long-term security roadmap. You will design and implement enterprise-grade security for SaaS apps, publish technical guidance, and integrate SaaS tools with cloud security solutions to improve visibility and protection.

Director of Security

Clinia | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Director of Security, you will lead the technical security roadmap across applications, cloud, data, and endpoints. You will oversee incident response playbooks, support investigations, and provide technical guidance for compliance efforts like SOC 2, HIPAA, and GDPR in collaboration with the GRC Lead.

Global CISO

Daiichi Sankyo | Germany | On-site – View job details

As a Global CISO, you will oversee and provide strategic direction to the cybersecurity function globally. Lead the strategic direction and operational coherence of cybersecurity in Daiichi Sankyo Group supervising two distinct functions,cybersecurity policies & strategy and cybersecurity architecture.

Head of Security Architecture & Compliance

The Manchester Metropolitan University | United Kingdom | Hybrid – View job details

As a Head of Security Architecture & Compliance, you will lead the team to align and advance security architecture and compliance strategies. You will serve as the university’s security design authority, reviewing and approving security architectures for major IT projects. You will embed security into enterprise architecture and transformation initiatives, and develop a compliance strategy aligned with laws, standards, and sector best practices.

Manager Cyber Security

BCG Platinion | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Manager Cyber Security, you will lead the development and implementation of comprehensive cybersecurity roadmaps and strategic initiatives, aligning them with client objectives and digital transformation goals. Manage and oversee complex cybersecurity projects, ensuring excellence in delivery while maintaining stringent timelines and budgets.

Network and Cyber Security Specialist

G-NESS | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Network and Cyber Security Specialist, you will investigate complex security events and maintain critical systems including remote access, firewalls, WAF, EDR/XDR, and content filtering. You will manage cloud configurations (AWS, Azure, Office365, Salesforce), data leakage prevention tools, monitoring systems, and wireless networks.

OT Cybersecurity Engineer

Gazelle Global | European Union | Remote – View job details

As an OT Cybersecurity Engineer, you will secure and maintain OT/ICS environments, including PLC, SCADA, and DCS systems. You will lead risk assessments and mitigation efforts, troubleshoot OT network issues, and deploy cybersecurity tools like Nozomi, Claroty, or Dragos.

Product Security Specialist

Geotab | Canada | Hybrid – View job details

As a Product Security Specialist, you will review products using automated scanners, manual code reviews, and security architecture assessments. You will validate findings by analyzing source code across multiple languages and provide remediation guidance. You will communicate risk to both technical and non-technical audiences and write scripts (bash, Python) to automate scanning processes.

Security Engineer 4

Oracle | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Security Engineer 4, you will be responsible for leading investigations of suspected security incidents while seamlessly collaborating across Oracle teams and organizations at a global level. Perform all aspects of the incident response lifecycle from containment/mitigation, through to reporting, recovery and remediation.

Security Operations Specialist

Clear Street | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Security Operations Specialist, you will hunt for threats across cloud (AWS/Azure) and on-prem environments, using advanced analytics to detect anomalies. You monitor and respond to security incidents in a 24/7 SOC, including staggered shifts and weekend coverage. You will also perform forensic analysis on cloud workloads, endpoints, and network traffic to support investigations and root cause analysis.

Senior Cloud DevSecOps Engineer

Unity Infotech | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cloud DevSecOps Engineer, you will collaborate with development teams to ensure secure, reliable software operations. You will design and maintain CI/CD pipelines, manage cloud environments, and implement backup, disaster recovery, and monitoring solutions. You will build dashboards, automate workflows, and monitor system health to quickly address issues.

Senior Cyber Security Designer – FRCS

Astrion | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Designer – FRCS, you will responsible for supporting the Headquarters Air Force (HAF) in gathering information on the status of cybersecurity for Facility Related Control Systems (FRCS) throughout the Department of the Air Force (DAF) and presenting this information to Air Force leadership in support of DAF development of strategies to address gaps and shortfalls.

Senior Product Security Analyst

Baker Hughes | India | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Analyst, you will lead the development of secure software in an agile environment, working with cyber security leaders to define requirements. You will perform penetration testing and collaborate with product and engineering teams to integrate security into the SDLC through threat modeling, design, and code reviews.

Senior Product Security Engineer

Take-Two Interactive | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Product Security Engineer, you will develop threat models for a variety of applications and games to prioritize scope and use cases for penetration testing and red team exercises. Conduct manual and automated secure code reviews in languages such as C#, Java, Python, and JavaScript. Develop and implement security automation tools to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security processes.

Senior Security Engineer

Fuse Energy | UAE | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Security Engineer, you will design and implement secure infrastructure across cloud, web, and distributed application environments. Conduct comprehensive threat modelling and risk assessments, especially around distributed or high-value transaction systems. Lead response to advanced threats and incidents, including analysis, containment, and remediation.

Threat Detection Researcher

Gemini Security | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Threat Detection Researcher, you will define and document detection signals and data points to identify malicious automated activity. You will investigate bot evasion techniques, analyze threat patterns, validate datasets, and develop automated testing tools to continuously challenge and improve detection mechanisms.