Product showcase: iStorage diskAshur PRO3

Data breaches seem to pop up in the news every other week, so it’s no surprise that keeping sensitive information safe has jumped to the top of the priority list for just about every industry. Hardware-encrypted drives like the iStorage diskAshur PRO3 address this need by offering physical security combined with convenience and flexibility.

I’ve been trying out the 2TB SSD version of the diskAshur PRO3 to see how it holds up in everyday use.

Design and build

The drive arrives in a box with a security seal, containing a compact carry case, USB Type-C and Type-A cables, and a quick start guide. The disk feels solid and well-made, with an enclosure designed to be physically destroyed to access internal components. It is smaller and feels lighter than my iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The keypad is big enough for comfortable use and features a backlit design that can be turned on or off, making the keys visible in low-light conditions. It is coated with a wear-resistant epoxy that helps conceal frequently used keys, preventing potential attackers from identifying common entry codes.

The device is platform-independent and works seamlessly with any USB enabled device, including phones, tablets, PCs, Macs, and a wide range of specialized systems. It uses AES-XTS 256-bit full disk encryption by default, with optional AES-ECB and AES-CBC modes available for users needing specific encryption standards.

It’s worth noting the PRO3 is pending FIPS 140-3 Level 3 certification and includes a Common Criteria EAL 5+ certified microprocessor, which adds an additional layer of trust. If tampering or a physical attack is detected, the drive automatically locks itself in a frozen state, rendering the attempt useless.

PIN setup and access control

The diskAshur PRO3 enforces a PIN code policy. The drive ships in what iStorage calls its “Initial Shipment State,” meaning there is no preset Admin PIN. Therefore, I had to create one (8–64 digits) before first use. The drive supports three independent PINs: Admin, User, and an optional One-Time Recovery PIN.

PINs must meet specific complexity rules: sequences like “12345678” or repeated digits like “88888888” are not allowed. The inclusion of a SHIFT key offers extra input combinations. As Admin, you can also enforce a User PIN Policy, defining requirements such as minimum length or the use of special characters.

Advanced security features

The diskAshur PRO3 offers several advanced security features, including:

One-time recovery PIN: A lifeline if you forget the User PIN, this option allows access without affecting data, encryption keys, or the Admin PIN.

Read-only mode: Prevents file modification or deletion, which makes it a good option for forensic work or secure file sharing.

Self-destruct PIN: A security option that wipes all data and encryption keys instantly, leaving the device in a clean, unusable state until reformatted.

Unattended auto-lock: Automatically locks the drive after 5 to 99 minutes of inactivity, ensuring data isn’t left exposed.

Brute force protection: After 10 incorrect PIN attempts, the User PIN is deleted. If the Admin PIN is entered incorrectly 10 additional times, the device performs a full data wipe.

Final thoughts

If you need to keep your files truly safe, the iStorage diskAshur PRO3 is definitely worth a look. It’s easy to use, secure, and feels solid in your hand. Whether you’re traveling, working with sensitive info, or just want extra peace of mind, this drive takes the stress out of protecting your data.