CISO New York 2025 brings together top cybersecurity leaders

The annual CISO New York summit will be held on September 9, 2025, uniting over 150 senior cybersecurity executives for a full day of insight, strategy, and collaboration at Convene, 601 Lexington Avenue.

This highly curated summit is tailored for senior InfoSec professionals such as CISOs, VPs of Security, and Heads of Cyber from non-vendor organizations, who are invited to attend with a complimentary VIP pass.

Strategy in action: From the boardroom to execution

As cybersecurity becomes a board-level priority, the event focuses on converting strategy into measurable action. The agenda spans:

Cybersecurity governance aligned with business objectives

Risk frameworks that support resilience and agility

Future threats, including AI-driven and quantum-based risks

Attendees can also dive into dedicated tracks on:

DevSecOps : Explore secure software development, CI/CD integration, and security automation to reduce risk across the development lifecycle.

: Explore secure software development, CI/CD integration, and security automation to reduce risk across the development lifecycle. Cloud security: Hear how leading organizations are securing multi-cloud environments, managing identity at scale, and ensuring compliance in dynamic infrastructure.

View the agenda here: CISO NY agenda

Confirmed speakers include:

Thomas Shola, CISO, NORTHERN BANK

Tammy Klotz, CISO, TRINSEO

Aaron Katz, CISO, THE TWC GROUP

Jim Rutt, CIO, DANA FOUNDATION

Bil Harmer, Operating Partner & CISO, CRAFT ADVENTURES

Amit Basu, VP, CISO, & CIO, INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC

Prof. Dan Haagman, CEO, Honorary Professor of Practice, CISO, CHALEIT

Natalia Bakhtina, Director of Cyber Security & Risk Management, BFL CANADA

Mahesh Devalla, CTO, PLAYERS HEALTH

Sedra Taylor, Director of Technology, Strategy MASTERCARD

Vinay Venkatesh, Director, Technology – DevSecOps, Cloud – Site Reliability, Observability Engineering, EVELANCE HEALTH

Manoj S, Director – Cloud Platform, Data, Security Architecture & Engineering, TIAA

Felipe G, Cyber Security Engineer, CHUBB

Who you’ll meet

The event gathers cybersecurity leaders from finance, healthcare, energy, retail, and the public sector. Structured networking sessions, 1:1 meetings, and informal gatherings foster lasting peer connections.

Confirmed attendees include executives from: GE, HSBC, Citi, New York Life, Trinseo, TikTok, Fidelity, Honeywell, Chubb, and many more.

View attendee list: Confirmed attendees

