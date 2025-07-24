CISO New York 2025 brings together top cybersecurity leaders
The annual CISO New York summit will be held on September 9, 2025, uniting over 150 senior cybersecurity executives for a full day of insight, strategy, and collaboration at Convene, 601 Lexington Avenue.
This highly curated summit is tailored for senior InfoSec professionals such as CISOs, VPs of Security, and Heads of Cyber from non-vendor organizations, who are invited to attend with a complimentary VIP pass.
Strategy in action: From the boardroom to execution
As cybersecurity becomes a board-level priority, the event focuses on converting strategy into measurable action. The agenda spans:
- Cybersecurity governance aligned with business objectives
- Risk frameworks that support resilience and agility
- Future threats, including AI-driven and quantum-based risks
Attendees can also dive into dedicated tracks on:
- DevSecOps: Explore secure software development, CI/CD integration, and security automation to reduce risk across the development lifecycle.
- Cloud security: Hear how leading organizations are securing multi-cloud environments, managing identity at scale, and ensuring compliance in dynamic infrastructure.
Confirmed speakers include:
- Thomas Shola, CISO, NORTHERN BANK
- Tammy Klotz, CISO, TRINSEO
- Aaron Katz, CISO, THE TWC GROUP
- Jim Rutt, CIO, DANA FOUNDATION
- Bil Harmer, Operating Partner & CISO, CRAFT ADVENTURES
- Amit Basu, VP, CISO, & CIO, INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS, INC
- Prof. Dan Haagman, CEO, Honorary Professor of Practice, CISO, CHALEIT
- Natalia Bakhtina, Director of Cyber Security & Risk Management, BFL CANADA
- Mahesh Devalla, CTO, PLAYERS HEALTH
- Sedra Taylor, Director of Technology, Strategy MASTERCARD
- Vinay Venkatesh, Director, Technology – DevSecOps, Cloud – Site Reliability, Observability Engineering, EVELANCE HEALTH
- Manoj S, Director – Cloud Platform, Data, Security Architecture & Engineering, TIAA
- Felipe G, Cyber Security Engineer, CHUBB
Who you’ll meet
The event gathers cybersecurity leaders from finance, healthcare, energy, retail, and the public sector. Structured networking sessions, 1:1 meetings, and informal gatherings foster lasting peer connections.
Confirmed attendees include executives from: GE, HSBC, Citi, New York Life, Trinseo, TikTok, Fidelity, Honeywell, Chubb, and many more.
Complimentary VIP Passes available
InfoSec leaders from non-vendor organizations qualify for free registration. This includes full access to content sessions, networking, and interactive discussions.
