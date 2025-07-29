Cybersecurity jobs available right now: July 29, 2025

Cyber Incident Responder

Accenture | Ireland | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Incident Responder, you will identify and investigate intrusions to determine the cause and extent of the breach, by leveraging EDR, SIEM, and threat intelligence sources. Conduct host forensics, log analysis, network forensics, and malware analysis in support of incident response investigations. Conduct threat hunting across customer’s environments with indicators of compromise, hunting for evidence of suspicious behaviour.

Cyber Security Analyst 1

The Ottawa Hospital | Canada | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst 1, you will be responsible for monitoring security alerts for potential malicious activity detected by security systems such as Intrusion Detection and Prevention Systems (IDPS), log monitoring tools, and Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) platforms. Additionally, you will engage in proactive threat hunting activities to identify emerging risks.

Cyber Security Analyst – L4

Wipro | India | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst – L4, you will monitor logs and security access, plan disaster recovery, and detect unauthorized activities. You’ll perform forensic analysis, conduct risk assessments, and handle escalated incidents in 24×7 shifts. Using advanced tools, you’ll identify threats, complete security tasks, analyze attacks, and create incident reports.

Cyber Security Analyst / Incident Responder

Generali | Italy | Hybrid – View job details

As a Cyber Security Analyst / Incident Responder, you will analyze the security incident identified by SOC and other activators, assess and assign the appropriate severity and priority, contain the threat, define and monitor the remediation activities. Identify events that could lead to loss or disruption of operation, service or function within the organization, leveraging OSINT sources and early warning received by the Group Security Intelligence Team.

Cyber Security Officer

Bayer | Japan | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Officer, you will ensure compliance with all cybersecurity regulatory, legal, and industry requirements to maintain Bayer’s license to operate. You will lead efforts to address emerging cybersecurity laws and regulations, minimizing business disruption and financial risk. You will also manage local cybersecurity and compliance risks, communicate risk posture, implement mitigations, and escalate issues to senior management to support business continuity and competitiveness.

Cyber Security Specialist

VinFast | Indonesia | On-site – View job details

As a Cyber Security Specialist, you will monitor, detect, and respond to security incidents and threats in real time. You will regularly perform vulnerability assessments and penetration testing, and implement and maintain security tools. Your role includes developing and enforcing security policies, procedures, and best practices, as well as conducting security awareness training for employees. You will collaborate with IT, compliance teams, and third-party vendors to ensure secure operations, and lead cybersecurity audits and risk assessments.

Digital Forensic Specialist

Oracle | Canada | Remote – View job details

As a Digital Forensic Specialist, you will collect digital evidence from various endpoints, devices, systems, environments, and ensure integrity, completeness, and chain of custody while following policy and SOP. Develop new methods, and playbooks, as well as sophisticated scripts, applications, and tools, and trains others in their use. Investigate purported intrusions and breaches and oversee root cause analysis.

Director, Global Security, Safety, Emergency Management and Resilience

Kerzner International | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Director, Global Security, Safety, Emergency Management and Resilience, you will develop, implement, and continuously enhance global security, safety, and emergency management strategies, policies, and procedure. Lead global risk assessments to identify threats and vulnerabilities and proactively develop mitigation plans.

Head of Cybersecurity and Information Security

Israel Aerospace Industries | Israel | On-site – View job details

As a Head of Cybersecurity and Information Security, you will be responsible for managing CSOC to ensure continuous monitoring and effective incident response. You will design and approve IT architectures with a strong emphasis on cybersecurity and information security. Your leadership will guide the implementation of GRC policies, including adherence to ISO standards, national regulations, and the execution of cyber risk assessments.

Information Security GRC Analyst

Conagra Brands | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security GRC Analyst, you will develop and implement policies, standards, and procedures intended to ensure the integrity and safety of information. Create, track, and report on metrics to monitor the health of the GRC program and enterprise cybersecurity posture. Help with risk assessments and risk rankings along with overseeing of risk treatment plans.

Information Security Manager

NVISO Security | Germany | Hybrid – View job details

As an Information Security Manager, you will lead a team of consultants to deliver security services, collaborate with clients to understand their risks, assess security maturity using standards like ISO or NIST, develop tailored security programs, promote security best practices, and conduct risk assessments with mitigation recommendations.

Information Security Officer / DORA Officer

KEB Hana Bank | Germany | On-site – View job details

As an Information Security Officer / DORA Officer, you will be responsible for establishing and maintaining an enterprise-wide Information Security Management System (ISMS). You will centrally manage and continuously improve information security processes, working closely with external service providers. Key duties include monitoring compliance with security policies through regular audits, coordinating incident response, and serving as the primary security contact for departments and executive management.

Infrastructure Security Team Leader

Nebius | European Union | Remote – View job details

As an Infrastructure Security Team Leader, you will lead the design and implementation of security measures to protect cloud and on-premises infrastructure. Identify and remediate vulnerabilities in cloud environments, networks, and operating systems. Build and maintain cloud and infrastructure security tools. Perform security reviews, threat modeling and risk assessments of infrastructure components.

Manager of Vulnerability Management and Penetration Testing

Rockwell Automation | USA | Hybrid – View job details

As a Manager of Vulnerability Management and Penetration Testing, you will oversee the end-to-end vulnerability management lifecycle, including scanning, evaluation, remediation tracking, and reporting. Manage internal and external penetration testing engagements, ensuring scope, execution, and remediation are aligned with business risk. Design and maintain dashboards and Indicators that clearly communicate risk posture, remediation progress, and testing outcomes to both technical and executive audiences.

Network Security Engineer

Compie Pro | Israel | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As a Network Security Engineer, you will design, implement, and manage communication and cybersecurity infrastructure. Lead and support cross-functional security initiatives and incident response processes. Troubleshoot and resolve infrastructure/application-related issues in collaboration with development and IT teams. Deploy and integrate new cybersecurity tools and technologie

Network Security Engineer

HCLTech | France | Remote – View job details

As a Network Security Engineer, you will assess risks in industrial infrastructures and identify potential security breaches to address through project tasks. You will design security solutions based on customer needs, aligning with industry best practices. You’ll also plan and execute the configuration, testing, and deployment of Fortinet firewalls, switches, and their integration into Fortinet management systems.

OT/IOT Security Manager

S4Digital | United Kingdom | On-site – No longer accepting applications

As an OT/IOT Security Manager, you will ensure timely resolution of escalated incidents and service requests in line with SLA and quality standards. Conduct root cause and trend analysis; prepare and validate performance and compliance reports. Participate in change management processes by validating change implementation plans and ensuring human error compliance.

Platform Cyber Vulnerability Test Engineer

MTSI | USA | On-site – View job details

As a Platform Cyber Vulnerability Test Engineer, you will conduct cyber vulnerability assessments on airborne platforms, embedded systems, and mission-critical subsystems. Develop test plans, threat models, and evaluation criteria based on system architecture and mission context. Execute penetration testing, red team assessments, and software/hardware exploit techniques in lab and field environments.

Principal Architect – Cyber

Fonterra | New Zealand | Hybrid – View job details

As a Principal Architect – Cyber, you will ead the design of secure platforms and products, promoting “security by design” with enterprise architects and business leaders. You’ll align cybersecurity strategies with business goals, set architectural standards, and lead a team of specialists.

Product Security Expert

Fresenius Medical Care | Italy | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Expert, you will maintain the cybersecurity risk register, manage post-market surveillance and vulnerability disclosure, coordinate product security with R&D teams, and support cybersecurity policies aligned with regulatory standards.

Product Security Incident Response Engineer

Analog Devices | Ireland | On-site – View job details

As a Product Security Incident Response Engineer, you will be responsible for identifying security vulnerabilities in products and working with individual product teams to ensure the vulnerability is corrected in a cost-effective manner.

Security Engineer

Runpod | USA | Remote – View job details

As a Security Engineer, you will design and implement secure architectures for Runpod’s multitenant GPU cloud platform, ensuring strong isolation between customer workloads. Conduct thorough security assessments, including threat modeling, code reviews, and penetration testing of our cloud infrastructure and services.

Senior Cyber Security Analyst

AJ Bell | United Kingdom | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Analyst, you will be responsible for reviewing and assessing SOC alerts to ensure that appropriate responses are taken. You will oversee vulnerability scanning activities to verify the effectiveness of patching and monitor systems for compliance with security policies, supporting remediation efforts as needed. Additionally, you will track and manage penetration testing programs and investigate and respond to security breaches and incidents.

Senior Cyber Security Specialist

Helia | Australia | Hybrid – View job details

As a Senior Cyber Security Specialist, you will manage and maintain security tools such as firewalls, EDR/XDR, antivirus, DLP, proxies, scanners, IAM platforms, and SIEM systems. You will identify and remediate vulnerabilities across cloud, server, workstation, and mobile environments. Your responsibilities include monitoring for suspicious activity and promptly responding to and mitigating security incidents to reduce impact and prevent recurrence.

Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst

CPX | UAE | On-site – View job details

As a Senior Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will be responsible for the collection, analysis, and distribution of threat intelligence from multiple sources. You will manage threat intelligence platforms and monitor feed sources to ensure their effectiveness. Additionally, you will develop, manage, optimize, and continuously improve processes to enhance the overall cyber threat intelligence function.