Intruder launches GregAI to deliver AI-powered, contextual security workflow management

Intruder has launched GregAI, an AI-powered security analyst that offers comprehensive visibility into users’ security infrastructure, now available in beta. Unlike generic AI assistants, GregAI integrates directly with data from Intruder’s exposure management platform, delivering contextual security intelligence to help lean security teams manage vulnerability workflows while maintaining a strong cybersecurity posture.

Security teams face an overwhelming volume of vulnerability data while operating with limited resources. Manual processes for vulnerability validation, risk assessment and stakeholder communication consume significant time that could be spent on remediation. GregAI accelerates these workflows by combining AI intelligence with real-time platform data.

“Every minute you spend wrestling with cumbersome tools is a minute you’re not patched,” said Chris Wallis, Intruder’s CEO and founder. “GregAI represents our commitment to making cybersecurity accessible and efficient for companies of all sizes. Unlike generic AI assistants that lack security context, GregAI understands your actual environment and can provide actionable guidance based on your real vulnerabilities and infrastructure.”

Platform-integrated AI delivers contextual security intelligence

GregAI’s key differentiator lies in its comprehensive access to users’ security data within the Intruder platform. This visibility enables the AI assistant to deliver tailored insights and recommendations based on their current infrastructure, latest security scan results, external threat intelligence, applicable compliance frameworks and more. With robust insight into customers’ security posture, GregAI can support security workflows in ways that standalone AI tools can’t.

Security teams can make natural language requests such as “Show me the critical vulnerabilities for our web apps and suggest which to prioritize based on exploitability and business impact,” and receive responses tailored to their actual environment and risk profile.

The AI assistant supports four critical workflow areas where manual processes typically create bottlenecks: issue prioritization, vulnerability validation, remediation guidance and executive reporting. For vulnerability validation, GregAI provides step-by-step guidance specific to detected issues, such as “Guide me through reproducing the SQL injection vulnerability” with instructions relevant to the user’s technology stack.

Automated reporting and remediation guidance

GregAI tackles a persistent challenge for security professionals: stakeholder communication. The AI assistant generates executive summaries and progress reports based on actual platform data, enabling teams to respond efficiently to leadership inquiries with requests such as “Summarize our current vulnerabilities and cyber hygiene progress over the past three months for the leadership team.”

For remediation, GregAI provides guidance tailored to users’ specific technology environments. When teams request, “Provide a remediation plan tailored to our current tech stack,” the AI assistant reviews the current infrastructure configuration to deliver relevant, actionable advice rather than generic recommendations.

The first step in Intruder’s AI vision

The company’s vision for AI extends beyond current functionality to create a fully-fledged virtual security analyst. Near-term development plans include enabling GregAI to execute platform actions directly—launching scans, adding targets and managing security workflows through natural language commands rather than manual interface navigation.

“Our vision for AI at Intruder is to empower lean security teams with a fully-fledged virtual security analyst,” said Andy Hornegold, vice president of product at Intruder. “GregAI’s skillset is developing rapidly, and we’ve started work on automated false positive validation and other AI-driven functionality that frees up even more time for security teams.”