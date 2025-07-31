Citrix delivers new tools for quantum-ready, anywhere work

Citrix has released two new offerings to help enterprises provide secure application access for their entire workforce amid an evolving threat landscape.

The first is its post-quantum cryptography (PQC) solution for NetScaler which addresses the emerging threat that quantum computing poses to current cryptographic standards.

Citrix is also announcing the Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops (CVAD) 2507 Long Term Service Release (LTSR), which delivers new features, platform support, and performance improvements, while maintaining the stability and long-term support customers expect.

Together, these new offerings build on Citrix’s work helping businesses provide secure access to applications and data, so employees can work from anywhere, even as they face evolving threats, regulations, and AI-driven workflows.

“Secure access for your workforce and app delivery to all endpoints have been at the center of our business for over three decades, turning attack surfaces into secure surfaces and working to minimize threats as IT environments evolve and adapt,” said Sridhar Mullapudi, co-president and General Manager at Citrix. “Securing the work for organizations globally is the heart of what Citrix is today and who we have always been. Today’s announcement reaffirms our ongoing commitment to be a partner to the modern CxO of the modern enterprise.”

Post-quantum cryptography with NetScaler

Current encryption standards will be no match for quantum computers, which will be able to crack standards like RSA or ECDHE in hours. While commercialization of quantum computers may still be years away, attackers are already collecting encrypted data, with harvest now – decrypt later attacks (HNDL), meaning business-critical data is potentially sitting in a bad actor’s data warehouse waiting for quantum decryption.

Meanwhile, only 5% of organizations have a roadmap to address quantum computing. This isn’t a challenge for tomorrow’s CISOs but rather a strategic imperative and infrastructure planning requirement for today’s business leaders.

Citrix is helping enterprises prepare for the future of cybersecurity with a hybrid PQC encryption solution. Available in NetScaler version 14.1.51, the hybrid PQC solution (X25519 + ML-KEM768) offers NIST-aligned, production-ready post-quantum cryptography. It ensures quantum resistance while remaining compatible with current client browsers.

NetScaler with PQC support gives organizations a clear path to start their PQC transition now with full control of their timeline, rather than waiting for quantum computers in the hands of bad actors to force their hand, all through a single platform.

CVAD 2507 Long Term Service Release (LTSR)

With over 400 new features, improvements, and security updates since the last LTSR, version 2507 is Citrix’s most powerful release ever. In direct response to customer feedback, this release is also the start of a new cadence of LTSRs that helps businesses in a more seamless, proactive way, via:

One LTSR every year

Three total CVAD releases per year

Three years of maintenance for each LTSR

Key features of CVAD 2507 LTSR include:

Flexibility: With CVAD 2507, Citrix reinforces its commitment to flexibility through expanded support for a wider range of operating systems, including the latest versions of major platforms, providing more deployment options. Experience improved performance and greater scalability for critical applications, including unified communication, multimedia, and graphically intensive workloads, as well as improved provisioning across cloud and virtualization platforms.

Insights: Deeper insights into HDX sessions, network conditions, and endpoint metrics. Microsoft Teams optimization, endpoint health, and reconnect behaviors are now more visible than ever. Session recording also gets a boost, with support for full-screen recording, web apps, print tracking, and idle events. From help desk to engineering, the visibility you gain with CVAD 2507 helps every team work smarter.

Cost Optimization: IT budgets are under more pressure than ever, and CVAD 2507 introduces a range of features to help identify savings opportunities and act on them fast. All new cost modeling, workload rightsizing, and idle app reporting, with clear insights into what’s used (and what’s not). IT leaders can optimize spend across on-prem and cloud resources. Streamlined image management and provisioning processes across platforms reduce complexity and improve operational efficiency.