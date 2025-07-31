Palo Alto Networks to acquire CyberArk in $25 billion deal

Palo Alto Networks and CyberArk announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which Palo Alto Networks will acquire CyberArk. Under the terms of the agreement, CyberArk shareholders will receive $45.00 in cash and 2.2005 shares of Palo Alto Networks common stock for each CyberArk share.

This represents an equity value of approximately $25 billion for CyberArk and a 26% premium to the unaffected 10-day average of the daily VWAPs of CyberArk as of Friday, July 25, 2025.

This strategic combination will mark Palo Alto Networks’ formal entry into identity security, establishing it as a core pillar of the company’s multi-platform strategy. Combining CyberArk’s identity security and privileged access management (PAM) with Palo Alto Networks’ AI-powered security platforms will extend privileged identity protection to all identity types, including human, machine, and the new wave of autonomous AI agents.

CyberArk is already establishing itself as an identity security platform, and Palo Alto Networks will help accelerate this journey towards platformization to drive better combined security outcomes for customers.

“Our market entry strategy has always been to enter categories at their inflection point, and we believe that moment for identity security is now. This strategy has guided our evolution from a next-gen firewall company into a multi-platform cybersecurity leader,” said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.

“Today, the rise of AI and the explosion of machine identities have made it clear that the future of security must be built on the vision that every identity requires the right level of privilege controls, not the ‘IAM fallacy’. CyberArk is the definitive leader in identity security with durable, foundational technology that is essential for securing the AI era. Together, we will define the next chapter of cybersecurity,” Arora added.

“This is a profound moment in CyberArk’s journey. From the beginning, we set out to protect the world’s most critical assets, with a relentless focus on innovation, trust, and security. Joining forces with Palo Alto Networks is a powerful next chapter, built on shared values and a deep commitment to solving the toughest identity challenges,” Udi Mokady, Founder and Executive Chairman of CyberArk continued.

“Together, we’ll bring unmatched expertise across human and machine identities, privileged access, and AI-driven innovation to secure what’s next. This is more than a combination of technologies—it’s an acceleration of the mission we began over two decades ago. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built and deeply grateful to everyone who made this milestone possible,” Mokady concluded.

Securing privileged credentials for both human and machine identities, including AI agents and workloads, is the most critical challenge for the enterprise. The integration of CyberArk’s Identity Security Platform with Palo Alto Networks will provide many critical benefits:

Accelerates the platform strategy: The combined platform will provide a single, unified solution designed to help eliminate dangerous security gaps and simplify operations. CyberArk's capabilities will be deeply integrated into Palo Alto Networks' Strata and Cortex platforms, leveraging AI to deliver identity-aware security and real-time response across the entire enterprise. Disrupts the legacy IAM market: This will evolve the legacy IAM market by moving beyond basic hygiene and extending robust, security-first PAM principles to ensure the right level of privilege controls are applied to every identity across the enterprise, whether humans, machines, or agents.

Secures Agentic AI: As organizations adopt autonomous Agentic AI, they are deploying the ultimate privileged users. Identity Security is positioned to become the essential framework for securing this new paradigm of the enterprise workforce. Enforcing just-in-time access and least privilege principles ensures that AI agents are granted only the permissions they need, for the exact moment they need them, providing the critical oversight necessary to secure AI-driven automation at scale.

The combination of the two organizations will offer the industry’s most comprehensive and integrated security portfolio, providing customers with a single, trusted vendor for their most critical security needs. The combined companies will become the cyber guardian of our customers, allowing customers to focus on their core business objectives and adopting AI, while we secure their digital future.