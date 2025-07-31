Singulr introduces AI control plane to replace fragmented tools with unified, automated governance

Singulr AI launched the unified AI control plane, a platform that empowers IT, security, and compliance leaders to scale AI adoption without compromising trust. Underpinning the platform are three key modules: the Singulr Pulse risk intelligence system, application-aware AI red teaming, and dynamic runtime protection.

The Singulr unified AI control plane redefines AI governance by consolidating discovery, onboarding, and pre- and post-deployment security into a single platform, replacing fragmented solutions with automated, collaborative, and continuous management for all forms of AI. Seamlessly integrating into existing enterprise systems and workflows, the platform accelerates time to value while enabling scalable, responsible AI adoption.

“Enterprise teams no longer have to choose between speed and security,” said Shiv Agarwal, CEO of Singulr AI. “Without a unified, automated process, AI either slows to a crawl or turns into shadow AI. Our platform delivers real-time risk intelligence and controls from pre- to post-deployment, ensuring organizations move fast, confidently, and in full alignment across stakeholders.”

With Singulr’s unified AI control plane, enterprises gain:

Centralized oversight of the AI adoption lifecycle – across applications, employee use, and embedded AI – along with automated vetting and onboarding, continuous risk assessment, and runtime enforcement.

of the AI adoption lifecycle – across applications, employee use, and embedded AI – along with automated vetting and onboarding, continuous risk assessment, and runtime enforcement. Cross-functional workflow across security, IT, privacy, and compliance that eliminates manual reviews, streamlines approvals, and reduces backlog.

across security, IT, privacy, and compliance that eliminates manual reviews, streamlines approvals, and reduces backlog. Automated governance with dynamic controls as AI agents and tools usage evolve – reducing redundancy, curbing sprawl, and ensuring responsible AI use aligned with business priorities.

“As an innovation-driven company, we must move fast to harness the power of AI, but we can’t do it blindly. Singulr provides the intelligence and guardrails that let us adopt and innovate with AI quickly and confidently, while continuing to protect our customers, employees, and company,” added Michael Armer, CISO, RingCentral.

Platform modules

Singulr Pulse: The intelligence backbone – The unified AI control plane is powered by Singulr Pulse, the AI risk intelligence system with real-time profiles of millions of models, services, agents, copilots, and datasets. This continuously updated registry classifies AI systems, scores risk, and recommends safer alternatives, enabling automated vetting and onboarding, security assessments, and policy enforcement to ensure regulatory and operational compliance decisions.

– The unified AI control plane is powered by Singulr Pulse, the AI risk intelligence system with real-time profiles of millions of models, services, agents, copilots, and datasets. This continuously updated registry classifies AI systems, scores risk, and recommends safer alternatives, enabling automated vetting and onboarding, security assessments, and policy enforcement to ensure regulatory and operational compliance decisions. Application-aware AI red teaming – A continuous testing module that builds on Singulr Pulse and simulates real-world attacks, misuse scenarios, and responsible AI risks, throughout the adoption lifecycle, both pre- and post-deployment.

– A continuous testing module that builds on Singulr Pulse and simulates real-world attacks, misuse scenarios, and responsible AI risks, throughout the adoption lifecycle, both pre- and post-deployment. Dynamic runtime protection – Real-time safeguards against prompt injection and other adversarial attacks, PII and PHI leaks, and content policy violations, ensuring enterprise data and AI usage remain secure in production.

“We see Singulr’s unified AI control plane as a game-changer. It gives our clients the visibility and control they need to innovate fast with AI and lead with confidence while reducing unintended risks and maintaining compliance,” Sanjay Deo, Founder and President, 24By7Security, concluded.