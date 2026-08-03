AI cut phishing from hours to seconds, which is where DMARC and BIMI come in

In this Help Net Security video, Mike Boyle, VP of Business Units at GMO GlobalSign, and Rahul Powar, CEO and founder of Red Sift, unpack the evolution of email security and why it matters for business trust.

With a combined 45+ years worth of experience in tech, they dissect email from the very beginning, before SPF, spam filtering and DMARC, up to today’s modern security standards. The reveal why most organizations are still struggling with the basics, how NOT to deploy DMARC and how AI is accelerating the email attack game.