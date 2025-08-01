Review: CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor Practice Tests

CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor Practice Tests offers practical, domain-by-domain prep for the CISA exam, with hundreds of questions covering key objectives and real-world systems audit skills.

About the authors

Peter H. Gregory is a best-selling cybersecurity author, educator, keynote speaker, board advisor, and mentor.

Mike Chapple is a teaching professor at the University of Notre Dame, cybersecurity author, trainer, and certification expert.

Inside the book

This book contains over 700 multiple-choice questions designed to mirror the format and difficulty of the CISA exam. The questions are grouped by domain and closely follow ISACA’s 2024 to 2029 exam objectives. There are five content chapters, each matching a CISA domain, plus two full-length 150-question practice exams. Answers include concise explanations to help clarify the reasoning behind correct responses.

If you are looking for detailed concept explanations or study strategies, the authors point you to their companion guide, CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor Study Guide. This volume assumes you have already studied the material and now need to sharpen your skills through repetition.

The questions themselves are a mix of scenario-based and factual. Some test pure knowledge, but many challenge you to apply judgment, just like the exam. The difficulty is appropriate. You will not breeze through it, but you also will not be overwhelmed. The book also includes helpful reminders, like not memorizing the questions, since the real exam will not reuse them.

One area where readers may want to manage expectations is the level of explanation in the answer keys. While the correct answer is always justified, the explanations are brief. If you are still learning the material, you may need to look elsewhere for deeper context.

The book also includes an introduction covering CISA exam logistics, test structure, scoring, and certification requirements. This makes it useful not just for practicing questions but also for understanding what to expect before and after the exam.

Final thoughts

CISA Certified Information Systems Auditor Practice Tests is a straight-talking practice tool written by two well-known experts in the field. If you have already covered the theory and need to test yourself under realistic conditions, this is a solid way to do it.

For CISA candidates who are serious about passing, this book earns its spot on the prep list.