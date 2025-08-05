Cybersecurity jobs available right now: August 5, 2025

CW – OT Security Officer

SSE | United Kingdom | On-site

As a CW – OT Security Officer, you will lead and prioritise a programme of security audits and assurance to identify vulnerabilities within existing controls. You will monitor and audit supply chain to ensure security requirements are included within contracts and that suppliers deliver against these commitments.

Cyber Security Architect (Application Security)

ASIC | Australia | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Architect (Application Security), you will evaluate the effectiveness of security controls in corporate applications to identify gaps, vulnerabilities and potential attack vectors. Conduct and coordinate threat modelling and architecture reviews to validate the completeness of security controls. Facilitate the onboarding of technology services into the SOC threat monitoring program, including defining detection methods for solution-specific threats.

Cyber Security Engineer

Garmin | India | Hybrid

As a Cyber Security Engineer, you will perform in-depth penetration and security assessment testing for Garmin computer systems, products, and software on a global scale. Design, develop, and implement solutions and metrics to successfully integrate and monitor new information security and identity management systems with the existing architecture.

Cyber Security Manager

NetApp | Ireland | Remote

As a Cyber Security Manager, you will lead the incident response team to investigate and respond to cyber security incidents, ensuring prompt containment, eradication, and recovery. Develop, implement, and maintain incident response plans, policies, and procedures. Monitor threat intelligence and emerging security risks to proactively enhance incident response strategies.

Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst

ENOC | UAE | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will iIdentify cyber threats, trends, and new developments on various cyber security topics by analyzing raw intelligence and data. Monitor the external threat environment for emerging threats, and advise relevant stakeholders on the appropriate courses of action. Provide actionable strategic, technical, and tactical cyber information and intelligence through reports, briefings, and presentations.

Cyber Threat Management Analyst, Specialist

Vanguard | USA | On-site

As a Cyber Threat Management Analyst, Specialist, you will lead responses to escalated cybersecurity alerts, incidents, and investigations. You will also oversee tools and processes for threat detection, monitor emerging threat actors, and support incident response efforts. Additionally, you will develop and maintain security controls such as alerts, rules, policies, and signatures.

DevSecOps Engineer

Rogers Communications | Canada | Hybrid

As a DevSecOps Engineer, you will ensure IaC practices adhere to security policies, compliance requirements, and industry best practices. Automate routine operational tasks, security checks, and compliance reporting .i.e golden image baking. Define and enforce security policies and compliance standards (e.g., CIS Benchmarks, SOC 2, NIST) using Policy as Code & IAC tools where applicable. Support security assessments and vulnerability scans on cloud infrastructure.

Head of Security

EXUS | Philippines | Remote

As a Head of Security, you will secure cloud and on-premises infrastructure, containerized workloads, and Kubernetes clusters. Implement and monitor compliance with industry security benchmarks (e.g. CIS, NIST). Automate auditing and evidence collection for compliance certifications such as PCI-DSS and ISO 27001. Implement a shift-left security strategy by integrating security controls and scanning tools into CI/CD pipelines (e.g. SAST, DAST, container image scanning).

Information Security Compliance Specialist

Radware | Israel | Hybrid

As an Information Security Compliance Specialist, you will develop, implement, and enforce compliance programs, policies, and controls aligned with frameworks such as SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, FedRAMP, and NIST. Conduct security risk assessments, audits, and gap analyses, ensuring continuous improvement in compliance efforts. Develop, maintain, and refine security policies, risk assessments, compliance documentation, and incident response procedures.

Information Security Engineer

Central Hudson | USA | On-site

As an Information Security Engineer, you will oversee CSOC tools, including the management of SIEM, EDR, SOAR, and other security solutions. You will engineer and implement cybersecurity tools in the OT environment to enhance the security posture and ensure operational integrity. Additionally, you will perform advanced threat hunting and investigate security incidents within both the corporate and OT environments, maintain detailed records of activities, findings, and remediation actions, and implement corrective measures to ensure timely resolution and threat mitigation.

Information Security Manager

Revolut | UAE | Remote

As an Information Security Manager, you will oversee information security for Revolut’s UAE operations, ensuring compliance with all relevant regulatory requirements, including those of the UAE Central Bank. You will conduct risk and control assessments, as well as deep dives within various product and technology teams, to generate actionable insights. You will also manage risks to prevent security incidents, breaches, and non-compliance within established technology risk frameworks.

Information System Security Officer

St. George Tanaq Corporation | USA | Hybrid

As an Information System Security Officer, you will implement and manage security controls and procedures in accordance with NIST SP 800-53, NIST SP 800-37, and the agency’s cybersecurity framework. Conduct regular security reviews, vulnerability assessments, STIG compliance checks, and audit log reviews. Support incident response and investigation efforts when cybersecurity events are detected.

Network Security Engineer

Meta | Ireland | On-site

As a Network Security Engineer, you will identify risks across network infrastructure that would lead to the exposure of sensitive data, unauthorized access, or loss of availability and prioritizing remediation efforts to address gaps. Influence security direction of the network, including management software and infrastructure to protect the network integrity of Meta platforms.

Security Engineer

NTT Data | Italy | Hybrid

As a Security Engineer, you will follow and implement security changes across the infrastructure. You will troubleshoot network issues, with a focus on security-related problems, and maintain the infrastructure to ensure smooth network operations. You will also deploy new network and security devices, including setups for entirely new locations. Additionally, you will assist in designing and engineering new security solutions or major changes to existing ones.

Security Engineer Intern

Bending Spoons | Italy | Hybrid

As a Security Engineer Intern, you will run security audits, identifying security loopholes and opportunities to enhance the effectiveness of security strategies. Perform internal vulnerability testing, uncovering any weaknesses in the systems and implementing countermeasures to ensure the integrity of all data.

Security Software Engineer

Scaleway | France | Hybrid

As a Security Software Engineer, you will develop and maintain internal security tools for CSIRT, and trust & safety. Contribute to improving visibility on potential attack surfaces by creating new tools for the SOC team. Collaborate with other teams to ensure secure-by-design practices. Integrate open source tools into company’s internal stack to let SOC team work properly.

Senior Consultant, Offensive Security (L3)

Kroll | Germany | Remote

As a Senior Consultant, Offensive Security (L3), you will deliver consultative, offensive security, and cloud security engagements as an expert in the eyes of the client and your teammates. Lead the technical delivery of company’s engagements by defining the execution strategy, delegating tasks to junior members of the team, evaluating their progress, and providing feedback.

Senior Director of Global Security

Medtronic | USA | On-site

As a Senior Director of Global Security, you will implement and maintain security technologies, including access control, surveillance, and threat detection systems. Manage the global crisis management program including, incident management, and threat assessment, partnering with Legal, HR, IT, Communications, Cyber Security, and Government Affairs. Oversee global threat intelligence and response, integrating open-source, commercial, and government intelligence to proactively identify and mitigate risks.

Senior Red Team Penetration Specialist

NetWitness | EMEA | Remote

As a Senior Red Team Penetration Specialist, you will plan and execute full-spectrum red team engagements, including external/internal network attacks, social engineering, physical security bypass, and cloud exploitation. Conduct lateral movement, privilege escalation, and persistence in complex enterprise environments (Active Directory, Azure AD, Linux).

Senior Security Operations Analyst

Bullish | Germany | Hybrid

As a Senior Security Operations Analyst, you will monitor security alerts and incidents using SIEM tools and other security technologies. Create detection use cases in the SIEM, analyze security event data for proactive threat hunting, and conduct research on the latest threats and vulnerabilities to enhance incident response readiness and capabilities. Respond to security incidents, performing initial analysis and escalation as necessary.

SIEM Engineer

Piper Companies | USA | Remote

As a SIEM Engineer, you will define and implement detection strategies aligned with customer requirements and industry best practices. Guide the onboarding of high-quality log sources into Cortex XSIAM. Monitor, tune, and optimize log source ingestion and correlation rules. Design and implement effective correlation rules to enhance threat detection. Act as a subject matter expert (SME) in SIEM, log ingestion, and correlation.

Staff Vulnerability Researcher – Cloud Security

Tenable | Israel | On-site

As a Staff Vulnerability Researcher – Cloud Security, you will research various cloud assets, roles, relations, and configurations to uncover 0-day vulnerabilities in major cloud providers and technologies. You will lead innovation, solve complex problems, and develop strategies for both attacking and defending cloud environments.

Team Lead, Identity and Access Management

Moneris | Canada | Hybrid

As a Team Lead, Identity and Access Management, you will develop and implement comprehensive IAM strategies that address legacy and innovative platforms, supporting secure access for employees, contractors, vendors. Lead the IAM and Secrets program, including privileged access management, identity governance, machine identity, secrets management and user lifecycle management. Ensure rotation, access control, and auditing of secrets, API keys, credentials, and tokens.

Threat Hunter

Tanium | United Kingdom | Hybrid

As a Threat Hunter, you will identify, scope, and manage ongoing customer incidents, develop remediation plans, and augment the customer’s security gaps with the necessary skills and resources to improve their security maturity. Help configure products to meet specific customer requirements, ensuring optimal performance and security.