Manifest AI Risk turns weeks of model vetting into two clicks

Manifest Cyber introduced Manifest AI Risk, the latest module part of the Manifest Platform, designed to help security and compliance teams secure their AI supply chains. The Manifest Platform is already used by Fortune 500 companies and critical government agencies.

With the launch of AI Risk, Manifest delivers a solution designed specifically for AI transparency at enterprise scale, addressing the gap left by traditional security vendors and AI startups who either treat AI as separate from software or focus on narrow AI risks.

As enterprises race to adopt AI and leverage its efficiencies, security teams lack the tooling, data, and automation to open the black box that is AI. An AI transparency and governance solution, Manifest AI Risk illuminates vulnerabilities, provenance, software dependencies, and legal risks in AI models and their training data. The AI Risk module includes enterprise capabilities for continuous monitoring, inventory, and reporting across an organization’s entire AI infrastructure.

AI adoption outpaces industry’s ability to secure it

Manual AI governance creates strategic bottlenecks that slow competitive advantage. Executives need business-focused AI risk intelligence to make confident deployment decisions without technical complexity. Manifest eliminates these bottlenecks, enabling executives to evaluate AI risks in minutes instead of weeks.

The market adoption of the Manifest Platform reflects the urgent need for AI transparency. Manifest now safeguards over $100 billion in annual defense contracts while working with Fortune 500 organizations across the automotive, healthcare, and aerospace industries. The Manifest AI Risk module was developed through design partnerships with six Fortune 500 companies, ensuring enterprise-grade capabilities that address real-world AI governance challenges at scale.

“While everyone’s been focused on AI ethics and compliance checkboxes, the real challenge is operational – knowing exactly what AI models you’re running, where they’re deployed, and what happens when something goes wrong,” said Daniel Bardenstein, CTO of Manifest Cyber. “I have watched organizations spend months painstakingly and manually assessing AI model risks. Manifest AI Risk compresses that timeline to minutes, with just two clicks, by extracting and processing massive amounts of AI data. That’s the difference between surviving an AI incident and being crushed by it.”

Current approaches fail because they apply yesterday’s security thinking to tomorrow’s AI challenges. Code scanning tools find thousands of issues but miss AI-specific risks. AI security startups focus on niche attacks like prompt injection while ignoring basic legal compliance. Model platforms provide local inventories but lack deployment visibility. This fragmentation creates dangerous blind spots—a Log4j-style AI vulnerability demands immediate impact assessment, not weeks of analysis. Manifest AI Risk bridges technical complexity and executive decision-making, turning governance into proactive strategy.

Manifest AI Risk was purpose-built for AI transparency challenges:

AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) Engine: The industry’s first AIBOM functionality automatically discovers and inventories GenAI models, custom ML models, and AI-enabled applications across development and production environments. It tracks approved and requested models in a single dashboard while scanning source code to detect embedded AI models. Combining continuous discovery with real-time vulnerability monitoring, the engine transforms weeks-long manual evaluations into two-click assessments with instant visibility into model provenance and risks.

AI Governance Policy Engine: Manifest AI Risk enforces AI governance policies by continuously monitoring development across open-source and custom models. It restricts outdated models, originating from high-risk countries, that have prohibited licenses or lack training data transparency. Integrated with DevSecOps workflows, it detects models in source code and notebooks, triggering alerts when policies are violated. Beyond compliance, it delivers operational intelligence for strategic business decisions.

AI Risk Dashboard: Provides executive-grade visibility into AI supply chain risks with business-focused communication. The dashboard enables organizations to evaluate open-weight models from Hugging Face and other sources for undocumented training data, policy misalignment, and licensing restrictions. Automated prioritization highlights critical vulnerabilities, while strategic reporting supports board-level decision-making.